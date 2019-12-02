International Development News
TVS Motor Company registers sales of 266,582 units in November 2019

TVS Motor Company registered sales of 266,582 units in November 2019 as against sales of 319,965 units in the month of November 2018.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hosur (Tamil Nadu)
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 15:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 15:20 IST
TVS Motor Company. Image Credit: ANI

Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India] Dec 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company registered sales of 266,582 units in November 2019 as against sales of 319,965 units in the month of November 2018. Shifting of Diwali season to the earlier month and planned adjustment of BS IV stocks is reflecting in the sales growth difference between November 2018 and November 2019.

Two-Wheeler Total two-wheeler registered sales of 249,350 units in November 2019 as against sales of 307,142 units in the month of November 2018. Domestic two-wheeler registered sales of 191,222 units in November 2019 as against sales of 260,253 units in the month of November 2018.

Motorcycle registered sales of 105,963 units in November 2019 as against sales of 119,883 units in November 2018. Scooter sales of the Company registered 84,169 units in November 2019 as against sales of 111,763 units in November 2018. Exports

The Company's total exports grew by 27 per cent increasing from 58,476 units in November 2018 to 74,060 units in November 2019. Two-wheeler exports grew by 24 per cent increasing from 46,889 units in November 2018 to 58,128 units in November 2019. Three-Wheeler

Three-wheeler sales of the Company grew by 34 per cent increasing from 12,823 units in November 2018 to 17,232 units registered in November 2019. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

