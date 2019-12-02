Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tax cut aimed at attracting investment, generating jobs:FM

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 16:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 16:21 IST
Tax cut aimed at attracting investment, generating jobs:FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha on Monday said the government's decision to reduce corporate tax rate was aimed at attracting investment and creating jobs. The government's decision was also necessary to attract investment from multi-national companies, which are wanting to shift operations from China in view of ongoing Sino-US trade war, she said while moving the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 for consideration and passage.

The Bill seeks to replace the Ordinance which was promulgated by the President in September. The government through the ordinance reduced the corporate tax rate from 30 per cent to 22 per cent, and for new manufacturing companies to 15 per cent. The companies opting for lower tax rates, however, will not be entitled to claim any rebate or deductions.

"We think we will attract investment by reducing tax rate", she said while stressing that several neighbouring countries and emerging nations have reduced tax rates to attract investment. She further said that with reduction of corporate tax rate, the effective rate will come down to 25.17 per cent from 34.94 per cent.

The effective tax rate for new manufacturing companies, which will be entitled for 15 per cent rate would be 17.16 per, she said. Beside other things, the bill has also provided a negative list of businesses which will not be entitled for concessional tax rate of 15 per cent.

The companies engaged in development of computer software mining, converting marble blocks into slabs, bottling of gas cylinder, printing of books and cinematographic film will not be treated a new manufacturing entities for the purpose of concessional tax. The government, she said, has also partially rolled back the surcharge announced in the budget to attract investment from the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Nearly 200 countries attend ambitious climate talks

Madrid, Dec 2 AP The chair of a two-week climate summit attended by nearly 200 countries warned at its opening Monday that those refusing to adjust to the planets rising temperatures will be on the wrong side of history. Chiles environment ...

One in four young people 'addicted' to smartphones: Study

Almost a quarter of young people are so dependent on their smartphones that they feel panicky or upset when the phone is unavailable, according to a global study. By analysing literature published since 2011 when smartphones first became wi...

3 IIT-R students get Rs 1.54 cr job offer from US firm

Three students from IIT Roorkee have got job offers of Rs 1.54 crore per annum each from an American multinational company, the highest ever for any student at the premier engineering institute, officials said on Tuesday. The three B.Tech f...

MPs demand swift death penalty, castration of rape convicts; Condemn Hyderabad incident 'in one voice'

Swift death penalty, public lynching and castration of rape convicts were among the demands made by members in both houses of Parliament on Monday as they expressed deep outrage over the rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad and ot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019