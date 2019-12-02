Iran says it continues to sell oil despite U.S. sanctions - TV

Iran continues to sell its oil despite U.S. sanctions on Tehran's oil exports, the country's Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri was quoted on Monday as saying by state TV, adding that Washington's "maximum pressure" on Tehran had failed.

"Despite America's pressure ... and its imposed sanctions on our oil exports, we still continue to sell our oil by using other means ... when even friendly countries have stopped purchasing our crude fearing America's penalties," Jahangiri said. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Alison Williams)

