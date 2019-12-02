Left Menu
Development News Edition

ADB and World Bank inaugurate new joint office in Tonga

The new office marks a significant increase in the development institutions’ presence in Tonga and the Pacific region.

  • World Bank
  • |
  • Nuku’Alofa
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 18:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 18:47 IST
ADB and World Bank inaugurate new joint office in Tonga
“ADB and World Bank financing have helped Tonga achieve real development results,” said Prime Minister Tuʻiʻonetoa. Image Credit: www.worldbank.org

The Prime Minister of Tonga, Hon. Pōhiva Tuʻiʻonetoa, joined representatives from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the World Bank Group to inaugurate a new ADB–World Bank joint office in Nuku'alofa. The new office marks a significant increase in the development institutions' presence in Tonga and the Pacific region.

"ADB and World Bank financing have helped Tonga achieve real development results," said Prime Minister Tuʻiʻonetoa. "The new shared field presence of the two institutions will allow us to collectively better respond to the development needs of the people of Tonga."

The extended presence from both ADB and the World Bank in Tonga will enable the two institutions to provide more effective support and responsiveness on the ground; maintain a regular and close dialogue with government, civil society, project beneficiaries, and other stakeholders on development issues; and allow both organizations to share resources effectively.

ADB's Pacific Country Office (PCO) in Tonga assists the government in implementing its development strategy. ADB's program in Tonga focuses on investments in energy, information and communications technology, transport, and water and urban infrastructure that will reduce the costs of key services and improve overall productivity.

"Together, ADB and Tonga have made good progress in renewable energy, information, and communications technology, policy-based budget support, and building resilience against climate change," said ADB Deputy Director-General for the Pacific Mr. James Lynch. "Challenges remain as we continue to support broad-based economic growth and efficient access to basic services."

ADB began working with Tonga in 1972 and has since committed $70.2 million in loans and $121.2 million in grants. Since 2008, ADB has significantly scaled up both its financial and technical support to Tonga, committing $87.7 million in grants and concessional loans and mobilizing $44.9 million in cofinancing.

Since Tonga joined the World Bank in 1985, the World Bank has provided US$233.82 million in financing comprised of US$55 million in International Development Association credits and US$178.8 million in grants. The World Bank has also significantly scaled up its financial and technical support to Tonga. Currently, the World Bank supports seven active projects in Tonga representing US$129.17 million in commitments.

"The World Bank has had a relationship with the government of Tonga for over 30 years and our partnership sees us supporting Tonga in sectors including fisheries, transport, skills and education, digital development, resilience, and budget support," said Mona Sur, Manager of Operations for the World Bank in the Pacific Islands and Papua New Guinea.

"We are very pleased to be able to continue supporting transformational projects in Tonga and working with our development partners on joint projects, such as our communications & technology project, which was co-financed with the ADB and helped to significantly increase access and reduce costs of internet services across the Kingdom."

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Health News Roundup: China to use drug bulk-buy program to close price gap

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP's K C Ramamurthy likely to be elected unopposed to RS

With the Congress and JDS not fielding candidates, BJPs K C Ramamurthy is most likely to be elected unopposed to the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Karnataka going for bypolls, official sources said on Monday. Monday was the last date to file ...

Delhi Congress protests near Kejriwal's residence over onion prices

Delhi Congress workers, wearing onion garlands, staged a demonstration on Monday near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals residence over skyrocketed prices of the kitchen staple. The protesters including Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra trie...

Assured that corporate sector will contribute generously for welfare of ex-servicemen: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said he was confident that the corporate sector and wealth creators in the country will contribute wholeheartedly to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund for the welfare of ex-servicemen. Addressing an eve...

J-K Lt Guv reviews status of BRO projects

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu on Monday reviewed the status of work assigned to Beacon and Sampark projects of the Border Roads Organization BRO here, an official spokesman said. Chief Engineer, Beacon, Brig Ravi Navet and Chief E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019