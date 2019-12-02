Left Menu
Development News Edition

African Economic Conference 2019: Focus on jobs, capacity development for Africa’s youth

African Economic Conference 2019: Focus on jobs, capacity development for Africa’s youth
The African Economic Conference is slated to take place between December 2 and 4. Image Credit: Flickr / U.S. Department of State

The African Development Bank's Acting Chief Economist and Vice-President for Economic Governance and Knowledge Management, Charles Lufumpa has urged that the youth of Africa must be empowered to be competitive in order to play a more meaningful role in the continent's economic transformation drive.

More than 350 stakeholders are converging on Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt to participate in the 2019 African Economic Conference with this year's focus on jobs, skills and capacity development for Africa's youth.

The African Economic Conference is slated to take place between December 2 and 4. The three-day conference is expected to gather researchers, youth representatives, business leaders, policymakers and media representatives from Africa and other parts of the world. The objective is to hammer out policies and strategies for successful inclusive growth and job creation in the region.

The recommendations will guide commitments of partners – the African Development Bank, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) – to investing in youth skills and entrepreneurial development for more inclusive African development.

The 14th edition of African Economic Conference is said to have a direct conversation between Africa's youth and other stakeholders including the private sector. Over 40 young people have been invited to debate the issues relating to their own future and voice their own solutions to job creation.

"We need all stakeholders and in particular, we need solid linkages with the private sector, as drivers of innovation, providers of essential capital, job creators and employers," a young Sudanese participant said.

General Khaled Houda, Governor of South Sinaï Province, as well as General Mahmoud Souleya, Mayor of Sharm El Sheikh City, are also participating in the official opening ceremony. Other prominent participants include – Sunday Akin Dare, Minister of Youth and Sports of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; Peter S. Bemah, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Liberia; Tsongo Billy Eraston Kambale, Minister of Youth of the Democratic Republic of Congo; Mpendulo Dlamini, Deputy Minister of the Kingdom of Eswatini; Irène H. Andriamaneho, Representative of the Minister of Madagascar; and Nadia Arop Dudi, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports of the Republic of South Sudan.

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Health News Roundup: China to use drug bulk-buy program to close price gap

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP's K C Ramamurthy likely to be elected unopposed to RS

With the Congress and JDS not fielding candidates, BJPs K C Ramamurthy is most likely to be elected unopposed to the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Karnataka going for bypolls, official sources said on Monday. Monday was the last date to file ...

Delhi Congress protests near Kejriwal's residence over onion prices

Delhi Congress workers, wearing onion garlands, staged a demonstration on Monday near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals residence over skyrocketed prices of the kitchen staple. The protesters including Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra trie...

Assured that corporate sector will contribute generously for welfare of ex-servicemen: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said he was confident that the corporate sector and wealth creators in the country will contribute wholeheartedly to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund for the welfare of ex-servicemen. Addressing an eve...

J-K Lt Guv reviews status of BRO projects

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu on Monday reviewed the status of work assigned to Beacon and Sampark projects of the Border Roads Organization BRO here, an official spokesman said. Chief Engineer, Beacon, Brig Ravi Navet and Chief E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019