African Economic Conference 2019: Focus on jobs, capacity development for Africa’s youth

The African Development Bank's Acting Chief Economist and Vice-President for Economic Governance and Knowledge Management, Charles Lufumpa has urged that the youth of Africa must be empowered to be competitive in order to play a more meaningful role in the continent's economic transformation drive.

More than 350 stakeholders are converging on Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt to participate in the 2019 African Economic Conference with this year's focus on jobs, skills and capacity development for Africa's youth.

The African Economic Conference is slated to take place between December 2 and 4. The three-day conference is expected to gather researchers, youth representatives, business leaders, policymakers and media representatives from Africa and other parts of the world. The objective is to hammer out policies and strategies for successful inclusive growth and job creation in the region.

The recommendations will guide commitments of partners – the African Development Bank, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) – to investing in youth skills and entrepreneurial development for more inclusive African development.

The 14th edition of African Economic Conference is said to have a direct conversation between Africa's youth and other stakeholders including the private sector. Over 40 young people have been invited to debate the issues relating to their own future and voice their own solutions to job creation.

"We need all stakeholders and in particular, we need solid linkages with the private sector, as drivers of innovation, providers of essential capital, job creators and employers," a young Sudanese participant said.

General Khaled Houda, Governor of South Sinaï Province, as well as General Mahmoud Souleya, Mayor of Sharm El Sheikh City, are also participating in the official opening ceremony. Other prominent participants include – Sunday Akin Dare, Minister of Youth and Sports of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; Peter S. Bemah, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Liberia; Tsongo Billy Eraston Kambale, Minister of Youth of the Democratic Republic of Congo; Mpendulo Dlamini, Deputy Minister of the Kingdom of Eswatini; Irène H. Andriamaneho, Representative of the Minister of Madagascar; and Nadia Arop Dudi, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports of the Republic of South Sudan.