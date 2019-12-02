Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong set to record first budget deficit in 15 years

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 20:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 20:26 IST
Hong Kong set to record first budget deficit in 15 years
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Hong Kong is set to record its first budget deficit in 15 years, the city's finance chief warned Monday, as the business hub reels from the twin shocks of the trade war and seething democracy protests. In the latest grim assessment for the city, financial secretary Paul Chan told lawmakers that the economy was set to contract 1.3 percent in 2019 hitting the city's usually bulging coffers.

Chan blamed the 2019-2020 deficit on decreased tax revenues, a slowdown in land sales and recent economic sweeteners he unveiled in a bid to win over the public during a tumultuous year of unrest. "At the end of the financial year, the SAR government will be in the red," Chan said, using an abbreviation for the Hong Kong government.

"Hong Kong's economy is now in extremely difficult times," he added, as he called for political violence to cease. The city has been battered by nearly six months of protests triggered by rising public anger over China's rule and the police's response to protests.

Crowds are pushing for greater democratic freedoms and police accountability but the city's pro-Beijing leadership has refused any major political concessions. The increasingly violent rallies have hammered the retail and tourism sectors, with mainland Chinese visitors abandoning the city in droves.

Figures released last week showed mainland arrivals fell a record 46 percent in October, a usually crucial holiday period in China known as "Golden Week". But the economy has also taken a pummeling from the US-China trade war in a city that serves as a crucial link between the authoritarian mainland and the global markets.

The last time Hong Kong recorded a budget deficit was in the aftermath of a deadly 2003 outbreak of the Sars virus that killed some 300 people. The city's budget usually ends the year in an enviable position and successive fat years have built up an impressive cushion.

In March the government said its reserves stood at USD 150 billion with some critics saying successive leaders have not done enough to alleviate endemic inequality. Confirmation of a deficit will do little to restore business faith in the hub given Beijing is offering no political solution to the crisis.

On Monday, the city's aviation regulator gave Hong Kong Airlines five days to find fresh revenue streams or risk seeing its license suspended. The carrier, which is owned by the struggling mainland conglomerate HNA Group, has been one of the most high profile casualties of plunging visitor numbers and announced last week it was delaying salaries to some staff.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Croatian govt and teachers agree gradual pay hike to end strike

The Croatian government and teachers on Monday agreed a pay deal to end industrial action that began in October and included a nationwide strike that has halted all classes in primary and secondary schools since Nov. 19. The teachers will r...

Pak FM Qureshi meets Sri Lanka's new leadership to boost bilateral ties

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday met the new Sri Lankan leadership, including President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, and discussed issues of trade, investment and tourism to further deepen the bilateral relations. Qureshi arr...

Half-burnt body of woman found in Chhattisgarh

Amidst the furore over the rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Telangana, police have begun conducting inquiries to identify the woman whose half-burnt body was found in Murka village in Rajpur region here, said Superintendent of Poli...

UPDATE 2-London holds vigil after attack thrusts security to election fore

London held a vigil on Monday for two people killed near London Bridge by a convicted terrorist who had been released early from prison, an incident that thrust criminal justice to the center of a campaign 10 days before a national election...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019