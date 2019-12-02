Left Menu
Development News Edition

Samsung India's profit declines 58 pc, becomes USD 10 bn firm

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 20:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 20:41 IST
Samsung India's profit declines 58 pc, becomes USD 10 bn firm

Samsung India Electronics' consolidated net profit fell over 58 per cent to Rs 1,540.5 crore in 2018-19, according to a regulatory filing. The firm had posted a net profit of Rs 3,712.8 crore in the financial year 2017-18.

However, the company total income rose 20 per cent to Rs 73,085.9 crore in FY19 from Rs 61,065.6 crore in the previous fiscal, as per the documents filed by the company to the Registrar of Companies (RoC) Samsung India competes with the likes of Xiaomi, OnePlus and LG in India.

With this, the mobile phone and consumer durables major has crossed the USD 10-billion income milestone in the Indian consumer electronics market. E-mails sent to Samsung India did not elicit a reponse.

Samsung India's revenue from operations in 2018-19 stood at Rs 70,627.7 crore, a rise of 19 per cent as compared with Rs 59,370.9 crore in the previous fiscal. Over 60 per cent of the revenue from operations for the South Korean conglomerate came from mobile phones (Rs 43,087.98 crore), while the audio visual segment (television and cameras) and the home appliances category (washing machines, refrigerators and air conditioner) accounted for Rs 5,015.7 crore and Rs 7,408.2 crore, respectively.

Samsung has been witnessing strong competition in the mobile phone space from players such as Xiaomi (mass segment) and OnePlus (premium segment). Earlier this year, Samsung had launched its online-only M series and had said it was confident of clocking double-digit growth in the hyper-competitive Indian smartphone market. According to research firm IDC, Xiaomi led the smartphone shipment tally with 27.1 per cent share, followed by Samsung (18.9 per cent), Vivo (15.2 per cent), Realme (14.3 per cent) and Oppo (11.8 per cent) in the July-September quarter that saw a record shipment of 46.6 million units.

During the financial year 2018-19, Samsung India saw its total expenses go up by over 27 per cent to Rs 70,227.8 crore as against Rs 55,283.8 crore. Its employee benefit expenses grew to Rs 2,537.6 crore in 2018-19 from Rs 2,342 crore in the previous financial year, while finance cost were higher at Rs 1,059.3 crore in 2018-19 as against Rs 711 crore in the year-ago period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Accused in Namibian fishing corruption scandal withdraw bail application

Two former ministers and four others implicated in Namibias biggest corruption scandal will remain in police custody until Feb. 20 after their lawyers abandoned their bail application on Monday, the prosecuting authority said.Former justice...

Sub-Lieutenant Shivanji becomes navy's first woman pilot

Sub-Lieutenant Shivangi of the Indian Navy on Monday became first naval woman pilot and joined operational duties in the presence of top naval officials at its base here. It is a very proud feeling for me. It is a different feeling...being...

Raj Pollution Control Board chairman urges plastic manufacturers to make recycling arrangement

Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board Chairman Pawan Kumar Goyal on Monday urged plastic manufacturers to make arrangements for its recycling so that single-use plastic is not found scattered on roads. Addressing a meeting on recycling of...

Telangana CM leaves for Delhi, likely to meet PM

Telangana Chief MinisterK Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday left for New Delhi where he isexpected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and otherleaders on different matters concerning the stateRao left in the evening, official sources saidThe st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019