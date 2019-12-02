Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi govt maintained revenue surplus over last five years: CAG report on state finances

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 21:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 21:48 IST
Delhi govt maintained revenue surplus over last five years: CAG report on state finances

The Delhi government has maintained a revenue surplus over the last five years, a CAG audit report on state finances tabled in the Assembly on Monday said. The audit report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) for the year ended March 2018 noted that tax revenue and non-tax revenue also registered an increase of 14.70 per cent and 101.05 per cent respectively over the previous year.

The report was tabled in the House by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. "The government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) has maintained a revenue surplus over the last five years from 2013-14 to 2017-18," it stated.

The grants in aid received by Delhi from the Centre decreased from Rs 2,825 crore (2016-17) to Rs 2,184 crore (2017-18). This included grants from Centre in lieu of share in central taxes which has remained stagnant at Rs 325 crore since 2001-02 although the central tax collections have grown substantially since 2001-02, the report pointed. Delhi government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been consistently demanding that the Centre raise its share in central taxes.

The Delhi government till March 31, 2018 had invested Rs 19,173 crore in statutory corporations, rural banks, joint stock companies and co-operatives on which it received 0.8 per cent return. However, it paid interest at an average rate of 8.58 per cent on its borrowings during 2017-18. The report also pointed to slow recovery of loans disbursed by it to municipal corporations, Delhi Transport Corporation(DTC) and Delhi Jal Board.

"Against loans amounting to Rs 26,620.04 crore disbursed to Delhi Jal Board during 1998-2018, Rs 351.16 crore was repaid leaving Rs 26,268.89 crore outstanding as on March 31, 2018. DTC that was disbursed Rs 11,837.69 crore during 1996-2011, paid Rs 161.55 crore til March 31,2018. The three municipal corporations-North, East and South Delhi Municipal Corporations- had outstanding loans of Rs 2,037.54 crore, Rs 1,395.90 crore and Rs 381.45 crore, respectively, till March 31, 2018, stated the report.

As per the CAG report the overall fiscal liabilities of Delhi government were Rs 33,569 crore in 2017-18. The fiscal liabilities were 4.89 per cent of gross state domestic product (GSDP), 86.81 per cent of revenue receipts and 92.01 per cent of Delhi’s own resources. The fiscal deficit of Rs 1,051 crore in 2016-17 turned to fiscal surplus of Rs 113 crore in 2017-18 and stood 0.02 per cent of GSDP, it added.

The report also underlined "substantial delays" in submission of utilisation certificates by various grantee institutions, fund surrenders involving Rs 1,249.81 crore, in 2017-18, it said. The report noted significant amounts of expenditure and receipts booked under "other" categories, affecting "transparency" in financial reporting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Twitter makes global changes to comply with privacy laws

Twitter Inc is updating its global privacy policy to give users more information about what data advertisers might receive and is launching a site to provide clarity on its data protection efforts, the company said on Monday.The changes, wh...

Dangerous bacteria communicate with each other to avoid antibiotics: Study

While suffering from viral fever or bacterial infection, the first thing one does is to take antibiotics. Some bacteria develop resistance to otherwise effective treatment with antibiotics. Therefore, researchers are trying to develop new t...

U.S. senators want Turkey sanctioned over Russia missile system - letter

Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham and Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen called on the Trump administration on Monday to impose sanctions on Turkey over its purchase of a Russian missile defense system, saying the failure to do so sen...

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh takes on Chowdhury for his 'migrant' remark on PM, HM

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh said here on Monday that Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhurys remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is his bid to save Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Chowdhury on S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019