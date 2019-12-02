Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-European shares slide after strong November; trade jitters nag

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 23:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 23:01 IST
UPDATE 2-European shares slide after strong November; trade jitters nag

European shares posted their biggest daily drop in two months on Monday, with most major markets including Germany and France slumping more than 2%, as a reimposition of U.S. metal tariffs on Brazil and Argentina triggered a decline in global sentiment.

After an upbeat November, its third straight month of gains, the pan-European STOXX 600 index closed down 1.6%, erasing session gains after positive factory activity data from China and major euro zone economies had earlier taken it to near four-year peaks. "It's a function of markets having done reasonably well in November post-settling-down of nerves around Brexit and also U.S.-China trade, coupled with first trading day of the month," said Will James, senior investment director, European equities, at Aberdeen Standard Investments.

Sentiment worldwide took a hit after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he would immediately restore tariffs on U.S. steel and aluminum imports from Brazil and Argentina, accusing them of devaluing their currencies to the detriment of U.S. farmers. The STOXX 600 index has gained over the past few months and approached record highs on expectations that Beijing and Washington will hammer out a "phase one" trade deal this year.

"If Trump starts hitting these other countries with tariffs, it looks like it'll only be a matter of time before he starts bringing up the European tariffs again," said Michael Baker, an analyst at ETX Capital. Losses were broad-based with a 2.7% fall in utility stocks leading declines, with Latin America-exposed Italian utility Enel sliding 3.7%.

Steel and aluminum producers such as Norsk Hydro and ArcelorMittal weighed on the materials sector, but it lost the least among major sectors as mining giants BHP and Rio Tinto gained on higher iron ore and copper prices. Rising oil prices limited slippage in the energy sector to 0.8%, while other sectors gave up more than 1%.

At the bottom of STOXX 600 was British online grocer and technology company Ocado, which dropped 7.4% after launching a 500 million pound ($642 million) bond issue, in part to fund construction of robotic warehouses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

AAP leader demands explanation from Paswan on 'unexplained and unjustified' onion price hike

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Monday wrote to Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan demanding an explanation on the unjustified and unexplained skyrocketing of onion prices. The Centre was asleep and this gives rise to a reasonable apprehensi...

Liam Hemsworth learns about 'thirst trap' after posting pictures with dog

Australian actor Liam Hemsworth was called out for posting an unsuspecting thirst trap on Instagram by none other than his Isnt It Romantic co-star Adam DeVine. The 29-year-old actor shared an adorable picture of himself along with his dog ...

UPDATE 2-Iran still selling oil despite U.S. sanctions - TV

Iran is still selling its oil despite U.S. sanctions on Tehrans exports, the countrys Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri was quoted on Monday as saying by state TV, adding that Washingtons maximum pressure on Tehran had failed.Despite Americas ...

EXPLAINER-How Ukraine got caught up in Trump's impeachment battle

Ukraine has unwittingly become embroiled in a political battle in Washington between U.S. President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats who could announce formal impeachment charges against him within weeks.Democrats launched an inquir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019