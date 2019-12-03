Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ontario focused on rare disease drugs ahead of national drug plan talks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ottawa
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 03:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 03:34 IST
Ontario focused on rare disease drugs ahead of national drug plan talks

The Canadian province of Ontario will push for the federal government to tackle the high cost of treatments for rare diseases as negotiations over a new national prescription drug program are set to kick-off, the province's health minister told Reuters on Monday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party, which was reduced to a minority government following the October election, made a universal pharmacare program a key campaign promise of their re-election bid, without offering much detail on how it might work. The details will need to be negotiated with provincial and territorial governments, responsible for delivering most healthcare. "I think that we should start with where we see a real problem, and Ontario sees a real problem with the rare and orphan disease drugs," Christine Elliott, the provincial health minister, said in an interview.

"On the other issues, we don't see that there's a problem, with respect to Ontario." There is likely room for consensus on rare diseases, as the federal government promised a new national strategy to improve access to the drugs in the last budget. But since by definition few patients have rare diseases, a program focused there would not get Canada much closer to the universal coverage Trudeau promised.

While rare disease treatments face small markets, the extremely high prices they command and policies that speed their approval have made them a hot and profitable niche for drugmakers. Elliott said she told new federal Minister of Health Patty Hajdu during a call on Friday that provincial and territorial ministers would like to teleconference early in the new year and meet in the spring on a number of issues, including drug costs.

Canada is the only developed country with a universal healthcare system that does not cover prescription drugs for all, although a patchwork of programs support older Canadians and people with low income or very high costs. Most rely on employer-funded plans to pay for medicines. Trudeau's Liberals will need the support of rivals like the left-leaning New Democratic Party (NDP) to govern. The NDP has pushed for a comprehensive, single-payer drug program.

Ontario, with a right-wing populist premier, Doug Ford, is one of several provinces led by rival parties. If too many provinces opt out of pharmacare, that would weaken the program as lower participation means less bargaining power in buying drugs. As Canada's most populous province, Ontario is particularly important, but the promise of billions in new federal funding could make a deal possible.

Elliott also said the province needs to make a decision on whether to switch patients to biosimilars, cheaper near copies of expensive biotech drugs for which exact generic copies are not possible. The decision by the province of British Columbia in May to switch thousands of patients on its public drug plan to biosimilars kicked off a backlash among some drugmakers and patient groups, who argue that switching therapies might hurt some patients doing well on the older, more expensive drugs.

Health Canada disagrees. The agency has said patients should not expect any change in the efficacy or safety when they switch to a biosimilar. "Any decision that we make in health is going to be based on evidence," Elliott said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

Valocity recognized as Fintech Start-up of the Year at IFTA 2019

China appoints new Macau officials, replaces economy chief

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

US urges Iraq to probe 'abhorrent' killings of protesters

The United States has urged Iraq to probe the abhorrent killing of protesters, condemning what it called excessive force in the flashpoint southern city of Nasiriyah.The use of excessive force over the weekend in Nasiriyah was shocking and ...

Tunisia's police and demonstrators clash in third night of protests

Clashes erupted on Monday between protesters and Tunisian police who fired tear gas to disperse them in the southern town of Jelma, the third consecutive night of protest against poverty and lack of opportunity, witnesses said. Protests beg...

Trump in London for NATO summit amid election race

US President Donald Trump landed in Britain ahead of the NATO summit, arriving in London just 10 days before a crucial general election.En route, Trump boasted that he had convinced European allies to boost their defense spending, tweeting ...

North Carolina panel of judges rule in favor of new congressional map

A panel of judges in North Carolina ruled on Monday that a new congressional map approved by lawmakers last month will be used for the states 2020 primaries, saying there was not enough time to determine whether it was a form of partisan ge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019