Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stocks see red on negative global cues, metal stocks suffer the most

Equity benchmarks slipped during early hours on Tuesday due to negative global cues after US President Donald Trump said that he will reinstate tariffs on the United States steel and aluminium imports from Brazil and Argentina.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 10:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 10:30 IST
Stocks see red on negative global cues, metal stocks suffer the most
JSW Steel slipped by 3 pc on Tuesday morning at Rs 260.20 per share. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmarks slipped during early hours on Tuesday due to negative global cues after US President Donald Trump said that he will reinstate tariffs on the United States steel and aluminium imports from Brazil and Argentina. At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 71 points to 40,731 while the Nifty 50 edged lower by 35 points at 12,014. Except for Nifty auto and FMCG, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the negative terrain with Nifty metal plunging by 1.76 per cent.

Among stocks, Tata Steel and JSW Steel dived by 3 per cent each while Vedanta was down by 2.5 per cent and Hindalco by 2.3 per cent. Bharti Infratel lost by 5.5 per cent to Rs 250.80 per share. The other prominent losers were Bharti Airtel, Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, Grasim and ONGC.

However, auto scrips showed gains with Bajaj Auto moving up by 1.2 per cent, Maruti by 0.9 per cent and Hero MotoCorp by 0.7 per cent. Britannia, Titan, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank gained marginally. Meanwhile, Asian shares tumbled on Tuesday after Trump said he will impose tariffs against imports from Brazil and Argentina, recharging fears about global trade tensions, while weak US factory data added to the gloom.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down by 0.37 per cent and China's blue-chip CSI 300 index fell as much as 0.62 per cent before moving back to end the morning session flat. Japan's Nikkei shed 0.61 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

ADB and World Bank inaugurate new joint office in Tonga

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Grant nets pair as Ducks hand Kings another road loss

Derek Grant scored twice, including an empty-netter, as the Anaheim Ducks defeated the visiting Los Angeles Kings 4-2 Monday night in the first Freeway Faceoff of the season between the NHLs Southern California rivals. Carter Rowney added a...

Quinta Brunson to star in HBO Max's single-camera comedy

Actor-comedienne Qunita Brunson is set to play the lead role in a untitled single-camera comedy. According to Variety, the series has received a put pilot commitment at streamer HBO Max.Brunson has also co-written the half-hour project with...

12-year-old set to become youngest in Manipur to appear for

A 12-year-old boy, with an IQ score of 141, is set to become the youngest in Manipur to appear for Class X board examination, an official said here. Issac Paullungmuan, a student of Mount Olive School in Churachandpur district, would be si...

UPDATE 1-Biden says Buttigieg 'stole' his U.S. healthcare plan

U.S. Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden said on Monday that his fast-rising rival Pete Buttigieg stole the former vice presidents healthcare policy proposals, as the two battle for support in the early nominating state of Iowa. Bid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019