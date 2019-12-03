WNS Recognized as a ‘Market Leader’ in Insurance by ISG

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India & New York, United States – Business Wire India

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced that the company has been recognized as a ‘Market Leader’ in Insurance across several categories by Information Services Group (ISG) in their Provider Lens™ Digital Insurance BPO Services U.S. Quadrant and Archetype reports, published in October 2019.

In the Buyer Archetype report, WNS has been named a ‘Leader’ in all of the four archetypes that represent the different buying patterns of enterprise clients in the sourcing world. The four groups include conventional buyers, bot deployers, digitally progressive buyers, and integrated solutions buyers. WNS was recognized for its proprietary automation solutions, bot deployments and capabilities in data science, cognitive, and AI technologies. The report highlights WNS’ strong foothold in the Life and P&C insurance value chain and breadth of digital offerings spanning omni-channel, customer digital applications, broker applications, and self-service portals.

Similarly, in the U.S. Quadrant Report, which compares service provider strengths, challenges and competitive differentiators, WNS was recognized as a ‘Leader’ in both Property & Casualty Insurance and Life & Annuity TPA Services, and a named a ‘Rising Star’ in Life & Annuity Digital Services. In the area of P&C Insurance, ISG cited WNS for strength in domain expertise, end-to-end capabilities, digital transformation services, modular approach, and mature automation ecosystem. In the Life & Annuity TPA category, WNS was recognized for its digital capabilities, deep analytics, actuarial offerings, and flexible, customized platform solutions providing clients with the best technology available. For Life & Annuity Digital Services, ISG recognized WNS’ domain proficiency, robust automation and analytics capabilities, and large actuarial practice.

“At WNS, we are constantly striving to ‘co-create’ solutions which deliver improved efficiency, actionable insights, an enhanced end-customer experience, and competitive differentiation for our clients,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, CEO, WNS. “We are delighted to have been recognized by ISG for our leadership position across key segments of the insurance industry, and our ability to address the evolving needs of the various types of insurance buyers.”

“Too many insurance TPAs are encumbered with legacy technology that limits their ability to provide a custom solution that best fits the carrier’s open block needs. WNS has taken a different approach that marries their deep insurance BPO expertise with whatever third-party technology solutions best fit the carrier’s digital needs. Their flexibility and customized approach allows them to match the carrier’s strategy and gives the carrier the autonomy needed to dictate future changes in technology to keep current” said Dennis Winkler, Director, Business Services, ISG.

“With number of years of expertise in the insurance industry coupled with proficient BPO digital capabilities, WNS is proving itself to be a strategic partner to its clients,” said Namratha Dharshan, Assistant Director Research and Principal Analyst, ISG.

WNS partners with insurers, re-insurers, brokers and InsurTech companies to drive digital transformation across the P&C and L&A value chains. We leverage our deep domain expertise, leading-edge digital technologies, and advanced analytics capabilities to help insurance businesses drive rapid transformation, innovation, and agility. Our insurance solutions help our clients scale faster and quickly respond to changing market conditions, mitigate risk, reduced indemnity spends, lower cost of service, and drive improved end-customer experiences.

To download the full report

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 350 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer interaction services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of September 30, 2019, WNS had 42,602 professionals across 61 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com.

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)