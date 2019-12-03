KSL Capital invests in Soneva

Left Menu
Soneva, one of the world's leading luxury resort developers and operators, announced today that an affiliate of KSL Capital Partners, LLC has taken a significant minority stake in the company.

Soneva Jani Resort - 3 Bedroom Water Reserve. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Dec 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Soneva, one of the world's leading luxury resort developers and operators, announced today that an affiliate of KSL Capital Partners, LLC has taken a significant minority stake in the company. Soneva operates a collection of luxury resorts in the Maldives and Thailand. The partnership with KSL underscores the attractiveness of the Soneva brand and will support the company's short- and long-term development goals.

As part of KSL's investment, Sailing Capital, which had invested in Soneva in 2014, redeemed its investment in Soneva. With the support of Sailing Capital, Soneva was able to expand its portfolio in the Maldives. This includes the 2016 opening of the award-winning Soneva Jani Resort, which firmly re-established Soneva as a leader in the overwater villa market with its stunning design and architecture.

"The more we have gotten to know Soneva, the more excited we are about the opportunities to help Soneva grow. At KSL, we invest solely in travel and leisure, and we recognize the power of the Soneva brand platform in the expanding market for luxury experiential travel. Soneva has 25 years of experience operating at the very highest level and have been pioneers in creating rare authentic experiences for their guests. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with Soneva and its management team", said Tina Yu, a Principal at KSL. Soneva was founded in 1995 by Sonu Shivdasani and Eva Malmstrom Shivdasani.

"We are immensely grateful to Sailing Capital for the faith it showed in Soneva and our management team. Sailing has been instrumental in our success to date," said Shivdasani. "We are delighted to welcome KSL as our partner in Soneva. We have many exciting plans, and I cannot imagine better partners to help execute the next stage of Soneva's growth", he added.

"Soneva has been a great investment for Sailing Capital", said, Liang Tsui, CEO of Sailing Capital. "We have enjoyed a very productive partnership with Soneva and together we have realised the opening of Soneva Jani, a highly acclaimed environmentally sustainable luxury resort, delivered a healthy return on our investment, and are very pleased to see Soneva being ideally positioned for future growth. Whilst our partnership with Soneva is ending, our friendship with the company will continue well into the future", he added.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

