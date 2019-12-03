Left Menu
Smart remedy for minor repairs: BMW India aftersales introduces BMW Smart Repair service

BMW India has announced the introduction of 'BMW Smart Repairs' throughout its service network in the country. The unique BMW repair service ensures faster repairs and a reduction in cost for small and medium-size repairs. The latest technology and tools are used to carry out targeted repairs without having to replace bigger parts.

  ANI
  • |
  Gurugram (Haryana)
  • |
  Updated: 03-12-2019 13:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 13:20 IST
BMW Smart Repairs. Image Credit: ANI

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Dec 3 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BMW India has announced the introduction of 'BMW Smart Repairs' throughout its service network in the country. The unique BMW repair service ensures faster repairs and a reduction in cost for small and medium-size repairs. The latest technology and tools are used to carry out targeted repairs without having to replace bigger parts. BMW Smart Repair includes body and paint related jobs including plastic parts, dents, spot paint job, headlight, alloy wheel, and leather works. Repairs are performed with precision as per BMW's standard guidelines by highly trained BMW service technicians, using only genuine BMW tools and equipment.

"At BMW we always look for smart solutions to delight our customers by providing first-class service and an uncompromising driving experience at all times. State-of-the-art BMW dealerships ensure a superior ownership experience driven by quality and efficiency. For our customers, time is a precious asset. Their favourite BMW should always be ready for the road. BMW Smart Repair follows a technology-driven, targeted approach to ensure quality BMW service for small and medium repairs instead of replacing whole parts. It significantly reduces service-related costs and turn-around time, so our customers can enjoy complete peace of mind. Whether the job is big or small, they know that their BMW will receive the finest care", said Rudratej Singh, President, and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India. BMW's paramount focus on customer satisfaction is reflected not only through its premium products but also its premium services. BMW aftersales has been designed keeping the customer's requirements at the core - convenience, cost, time and quality.

BMW presents a world-class experience to its customers when it's time for their vehicle to visit the workshop. Numerous benefits combined with dedicated, personalized service make it a delight for the customers. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

