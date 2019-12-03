Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-European shares recover; French luxury stocks hit by U.S. tariff threat

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 15:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 15:09 IST
UPDATE 1-European shares recover; French luxury stocks hit by U.S. tariff threat
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

European shares bounced back on Tuesday from their sharpest decline in two months in the previous session, boosted by technology stocks, but gains were capped as investors grappled with prospects of fresh global trade disputes. Trade-sensitive German shares climbed 0.8%, with help from tech heavyweight SAP and chipmakers, while Italy's blue-chip index gained 1% after a slew of positive corporate updates.

Paris-listed stocks rose only marginally after the U.S. government said on Monday it may impose punitive duties of up to 100% on $2.4 billion in imports from France, including Champagne, handbags, and cheese, after concluding that France's new digital services tax would harm U.S. tech companies. Shares in luxury stocks LVMH, Kering and Hermes fell about 1.5%, with France and the European Union saying they were ready to fight back.

"We knew that the U.S. was never going to be happy with France applying a digital services tax," said Craig Erlam, a senior market analyst at Oanda. "The timing of these things is always a surprise and maybe the fact he set it to a 100% is potentially higher than people were anticipating."

That followed the World Trade Organization rejecting the European Union claims that it no longer provides subsidies to planemaker Airbus, prompting the United States to say it could increase retaliatory tariffs on a wider range of European goods. The broader European stocks index, however, rose 0.4%, recovering from their worst selloff since Oct 2. on Monday, following U.S. President Donald Trump's move to restore tariffs on metal imports from Brazil and Argentina.

A set of weak U.S. manufacturing numbers also added to the gloom on Monday, wiping out gains for December in what could have been the STOXX 600 index's fourth monthly gain in a row. London's FTSE slipped 0.5%, falling for the fourth straight session as miners, and oil and gas companies took a toll from Trump's latest tariff threats.

Among the bright spots, Italy's biggest bank UniCredit rose 1.2% after saying it would buy back its stock this year and shed 9% of staff under a new plan to 2023 to cut costs by 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in Western Europe. Shares in Italy's utility company Enel gained 1% after sources reported it had become another bidder, along with France's Engie and Italy's ERG to buy Renvico wind farm portfolio in Italy and France.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

ADB and World Bank inaugurate new joint office in Tonga

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia wants deals on arms control and nuclear, says U.S. Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday Russia wanted to agree on deals on arms control and nuclear and that he was willing to bring China into those either now or later.In Britain for a meeting of the U.S.-led NATO military alliance, T...

Lanka Prez Gotabaya slams predecessors; calls speedy probe into Easter Sunday attacks

Sri Lankas new President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has instructed a committee inquiring the Easter Sunday terror attacks to expedite their probe, identify those responsible for the attacks and bring them before the law even as he slammed his prede...

Myanmar army shelling kills woman, two infants in Rakhine - lawmaker

Shelling by Myanmars military killed a woman and two infants, and wounded six others in Rakhine State on Monday, according to residents and a lawmaker in the town of Mrauk U, where security forces are fighting against an ethnic militant gro...

UPDATE 1-Kremlin laughs off allegations of possible Russian UK election meddling

The Kremlin said on Tuesday it viewed suggestions from Western researchers that Russian hackers may have leaked British-U.S. trade documents before Britains election with irony, saying such allegations were often a ploy to deflect attention...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019