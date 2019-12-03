Left Menu
Extramarks launches new version of NEET test prep app

  • Updated: 03-12-2019 15:13 IST
Education technology company Extramarks on Tuesday said it has launched a new version of its NEET test prep app that comes with several new and upgraded features. The app also includes Extramarks Sessions, which are live and recorded lectures, and comes with features like 'micro-scheduling' and downloadable notes.

"Our app is an adaptive preparation platform. It integrates latest technology and expert pedagogy to build a learning environment which responds to the needs of individual students, while keeping in mind the rigour needed for the exam," Extramarks Education CEO Ritvik Kulshrestha said. Using data-backed intelligence, the app generates reports which tell the students precisely their areas of gap, strength, focus and mastery, a company release said.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET is an entrance examination for students who wish to study any graduate medical course (MBBS), dental course (BDS) or postgraduate course (MD/MS) in government or private medical colleges in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

