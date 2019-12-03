Left Menu
Development News Edition

Innovation Summit key opportunity for Canon to increase presence in Africa

Canon reaffirms its commitment to Ghana and Africa at Innovation Summit

Innovation Summit key opportunity for Canon to increase presence in Africa
Canon has been providing imaging solutions to businesses and individuals directly in Africa for some 15 years. Image Credit: PR Newswire

The Innovation Africa 2019 Summit opens today in Accra, Ghana. The event is an important platform for African decision-makers in education and ICT. The Summit is a key opportunity for Canon to continue to increase its presence on the continent

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (www.Canon-ME.com), a division of Canon Middle East created in 2015 and a subsidiary of Canon Europe, is proud to be a first-time partner of the Innovation Africa Summit, an African ministerial forum bringing together leaders and senior officials from more than 40 countries around the themes of education, innovation, and information technologies.

Somesh Adukia, managing director of CCNA, will open the Africa Innovation Summit today at 12.30 with a speech to exhibitors and government representatives present. Mr. Adukia will present Canon's strategy in Africa for 2020 and will talk about the importance of achieving balanced economic and social development on the African continent.

Canon has been providing imaging solutions to businesses and individuals directly in Africa for some 15 years. With training as one of its key commitments in the region, Canon launched the Miraisha Programme in 2014 in Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, and Uganda to support employability initiatives for young Africans.

This exhibition is also an opportunity to discover and exchange with Canon's teams on the various topics related to education and ICT. Canon has the pleasure of welcoming you to their stand.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

AIMPLB's review plea to be settled by Rajeev Dhavan

All India Muslim Personal Law Board AIMPLB on Tuesday said the contribution of senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan to the Ayodhya land title dispute case has been extraordinary and that their review petition in the case will be settled by him. Th...

EU to respond 'as one' to US tariff threat to France

Brussels, Dec 3 AFP The European Union will answer tariff threats by the United States against France as one and urged Washington to engage in dialogue, an EU spokesman said on Tuesday. As in all other trade-related matters the EU will act ...

Maha: 12 patients in discomfort post antibiotic shots, stable

As many as 12 patients in a state-run hospital in Thane district of Maharashtra suffered from vomiting and giddiness after they were administered antibiotic injections, a medical officer said on Tuesday. The incident took place at the gove...

UPDATE 3-Trump criticises European allies before NATO anniversary meet

U.S. President Donald Trump lashed out at European allies before a NATO anniversary summit in London on Tuesday, singling out Frances Emmanuel Macron for very nasty comments on the alliance and Germany for spending too little on defence. Un...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019