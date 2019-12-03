Innovation Summit key opportunity for Canon to increase presence in Africa

The Innovation Africa 2019 Summit opens today in Accra, Ghana. The event is an important platform for African decision-makers in education and ICT. The Summit is a key opportunity for Canon to continue to increase its presence on the continent

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (www.Canon-ME.com), a division of Canon Middle East created in 2015 and a subsidiary of Canon Europe, is proud to be a first-time partner of the Innovation Africa Summit, an African ministerial forum bringing together leaders and senior officials from more than 40 countries around the themes of education, innovation, and information technologies.

Somesh Adukia, managing director of CCNA, will open the Africa Innovation Summit today at 12.30 with a speech to exhibitors and government representatives present. Mr. Adukia will present Canon's strategy in Africa for 2020 and will talk about the importance of achieving balanced economic and social development on the African continent.

Canon has been providing imaging solutions to businesses and individuals directly in Africa for some 15 years. With training as one of its key commitments in the region, Canon launched the Miraisha Programme in 2014 in Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, and Uganda to support employability initiatives for young Africans.

This exhibition is also an opportunity to discover and exchange with Canon's teams on the various topics related to education and ICT. Canon has the pleasure of welcoming you to their stand.

(With Inputs from APO)