Peak power demand in Delhi expected to go up to 4,700 MW this winter

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 17:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 17:14 IST
Delhi's peak power demand this winter season can go up to 4,700 MW, a BSES spokesperson said. Last year, the peak demand in Delhi reached 4,472 MW. The peak winter power demand in BSES discoms BRPL and BYPL areas was recorded 1,926 MW and 1,091 MW respectively. This year, it is expected to reach 2,020 MW and 1,165 MW for BRPL and BYPL, he said.

"Ensuring reliable supply in any season is as much the function of proper power arrangements as also accurate demand forecast and robust distribution network. On all these aspects, BSES discoms are fully geared to ensure adequate power availability during the winter months," the BSES spokesperson said. Accurate "load forecasting" helps BSES to optimise power purchase costs. Also, its discoms use advanced statistical forecasting solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning for it.

The back-bone of BSES' power-supply arrangements during the winter-months includes long-term agreements with power-plants. Additionally, BSES is also receiving 50 MW of wind power and 20 MW of solar power from Solar Energy Corporation of India, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

