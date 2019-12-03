GKN Aerospace to open new facility in Pune

GKN Aerospace on Tuesday said it will open a new facility for Electrical Wiring Interconnection Systems (EWIS) in Pune. "The site will focus on the assembly of wiring systems for commercial aircraft and aero-engines like the Airbus A320neo, Boeing 737, 777X and Boeing 787," the company said in a release.

It would operate alongside the existing joint venture for wiring systems in Bengaluru, which is serving the defence market. The company has invested around USD 10 million (over Rs 71 crore) for the facility as well as state of the art equipment and technologies, according to the release.

The inauguration of the facility is scheduled for Wednesday. According to the release, GKN Aerospace would create 200 jobs in 2020 and the number would rise to 800 within five years.

GKN Aerospace develops, builds and supplies an extensive range of advanced aerospace systems, components and technologies for use in aircraft and helicopters.

