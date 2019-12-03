Left Menu
Development News Edition

Grofers loss widens to Rs 448 cr in FY19, co says on track to double GMV to Rs 5k cr in FY20

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 21:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 21:32 IST
Grofers loss widens to Rs 448 cr in FY19, co says on track to double GMV to Rs 5k cr in FY20

SoftBank-backed Grofers reported widening of its loss to Rs 448 crore in 2018-19 financial year, while its income rose by over 56 per cent from the previous fiscal, according to regulatory documents filed by the company. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 258.3 crore for the year ended March 2018, as per documents filed with the Corporate Affairs Ministry and sourced by business intelligence platform Tofler.

Grofers, which competes with the likes of BigBasket as well as grocery verticals of e-commerce majors such as Flipkart and Amazon, saw its total income grow by over 56 per cent to Rs 83.62 crore in 2018-19 from Rs 53.47 crore in the previous financial year. When contacted, Grofers CEO and co-founder Albinder Dhindsa said, "Grofers GMV (gross merchandise value) grew by 300 per cent to reach Rs 2,500 crore in FY 2018-19 and we are on track to double it to Rs 5,000 crore in FY 2019-20".

"We are now the largest grocery e-commerce company in India and are preparing to bring the next 100m customers online by penetrating into hitherto untapped socio-economic segments," he added. Grofers' numbers indicate the revenue it earned through retail margin/commission from brands and sellers.

In May, the company had announced a fund raise of over USD 200 million from new investor KTB, and existing investors Tiger Global Management and Sequoia Capital. In September, Grofers had said it aims to cross the USD 1 billion revenue mark by the end of the year, helped by strong growth in both its online and offline businesses.

The company, which started operations as an online grocery platform, earlier this year said it is working with brick-and-mortar stores in Delhi-NCR to convert them into its own branded outlets. The company has been pursuing profitability by consolidating its presence in the cities of operations and is also gearing up to hit the capital market with an initial public offering (IPO) in the next few years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

I know that retirement is approaching: Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi said he is aware that his retirement is approaching. After winning the Ballon dOr for the sixth time, he said as quoted by Goal.com, Im aware of how old I am. And I enjoy these moments so much because I know that retirement is ...

Google Play's Best of 2019 apps, games: Call of Duty, Ablo emerge as winners

Just after Apple announced the best App Store apps and games of 2019, tech giant Google also published today the list of Play Stores Best of 2019 apps and games including the Users Choice winners.Heres the full list of top apps, games, movi...

Karnataka: Cong to file complaint against CM for urging Veerashaiva-Lingayat voters to support BJP

Congress on Tuesday said that it would file a complaint against Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for the alleged violation of poll code by urging Lingayat and Veerashaiva communities to vote for the BJP in the by-polls. Addressing a press conf...

Raising profile, Spain's far-right Vox gets seat on parliament oversight body

Far-right Vox on Tuesday won a seat on the committee responsible for running Spains parliament, raising its national political profile hours after a member of the party scuffled with another lawmaker.Vox became the third-largest party in a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019