ISB students get highest-ever number of job offers

Students of the Indian School of Business (ISB) here received the highest-ever number of offers from recruiters this year and saw a 124 per cent jump in their compensation compared to their pre-ISB CTC (cost to company), ISB said on Tuesday.

The institution announced an 'interim progress update' on the ongoing placements for the Class of 2020 of the flagship Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP). The school saw hiring from recruiters spanning a wide spectrum of industries such as consulting, IT/ITES/technology, e-commerce, BFSI, FMCG/retail, healthcare, education, media and entertainment, real estate and Infrastructure, and global capability centres, the release said.

Consulting companies continued to hire in large numbers with Accenture, Alvarez and Marsal, AT Kearney, Bain and Company, Boston Consulting Group, Dalberg, and Deloitte India among others making a total of 314 offers between them, it said. There was robust hiring by IT/ITES, e-commerce and technology companies with ADP, Amazon, Blackbuck, Byjus, Electronic Arts, Flipkart, Google, InMobi, Media.Net Software Services, Mfine, Microsoft and Myntra to name a few, that continued to hire from ISB, it added..

