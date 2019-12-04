Left Menu
Development News Edition

Huawei urging suppliers to break the law by moving offshore - U.S. Commerce chief

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 03:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 03:38 IST
Huawei urging suppliers to break the law by moving offshore - U.S. Commerce chief
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

China's telecoms giant Huawei has been encouraging its suppliers to violate U.S. law by telling them to move operations offshore in a bid to avoid U.S. sanctions, Commerce Department Secretary Wilbur Ross told Reuters on Tuesday.

In May, the U.S. government placed Huawei Technologies Co Ltd on a trade blacklist known as the entity list, over national security concerns, forcing some suppliers to apply for special licenses to sell equipment to the company. But the U.S. government has become frustrated by the limitations of the blacklisting to keep overseas suppliers from selling to the company, the world's largest telecoms equipment supplier, Reuters reported last week.

On Tuesday, Ross said in an interview that those frustrations extended to a push from Huawei to move its supply chain overseas. Huawei has "been openly advocating companies to move their production offshore to get around the fact that we put Huawei on the list," Ross said. "Anybody who does move the product out specifically to avoid the sanction... that's a violation of U.S. law. So here you have Huawei encouraging American suppliers to violate the law," he added.

Huawei spokesman Rob Manfredo declined to comment. Reuters reported last week that the U.S. government may expand its power to stop more foreign shipments of products with U.S. technology to Huawei, by broadening the reach of two key rules to capture more products.

One of those regulations, known as the De minimis Rule, dictates how much U.S. content in a foreign-made product gives the U.S. government authority to block an export. Currently, the de minimis threshold for China is set at 25%, meaning that if American content constitutes more than a quarter of the value of the item, U.S. rules apply to its export to China. Ross declined to say whether such rule changes were imminent. However, he said Huawei's advocacy of suppliers moving offshore "has flagged an issue we've been starting to deal with," that is, whether the 25% threshold is right for China.

"Whether 25% is forever and all time the right ratio, that's something to be resolved," Ross said, adding that the agency was always considering such moves.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Devils fire Hynes, promote assistant to interim coach

The New Jersey Devils fired coach John Hynes hours before the teams game on Tuesday night. The Devils 9-13-4, 22 points entered the night last in the Metropolitan Division with the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference. They lost th...

New York weighs first U.S. ban on virginity testing

New York lawmakers are considering setting up the nations first ban on virginity testing, a practice common in many countries, legislators said on Tuesday, after a U.S. rapper sparked controversy by saying he subjected his daughter to yearl...

UPDATE 6-Former top-tier presidential candidate Kamala Harris ends 2020 White House bid

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris ended her 2020 presidential bid on Tuesday, abandoning a campaign that began with promise for a rising Democratic Party star but faltered as she struggled to raise money and make a compelling case for her candidac...

In unusual move, Vatican postpones beatification of first U.S. 'televangelist'

In a highly unusual move, the Vatican has postponed the beatification of the late Archbishop Fulton Sheen, a charismatic figure of U.S. Roman Catholicism in the 20th century and pioneer in religious media.Sheen, who died in 1979 and was som...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019