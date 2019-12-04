Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong November business activity shrinks the most in 21 years-PMI

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 06:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 06:01 IST
Hong Kong November business activity shrinks the most in 21 years-PMI
Image Credit: Pixabay

Business activity in Hong Kong contracted at the fastest pace in 21 years in November, dragged down by anti-government protests and softening global demand, an IHS Markit survey showed on Wednesday. Increasingly violent demonstrations have disrupted the Chinese-ruled city for nearly six months, battering its retail and tourism sector and plunging its economy into recession for the first time in a decade.

The seasonally adjusted headline Hong Kong Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) fell to 38.5 in November, down from 39.3 in October and signalling the steepest private sector downturn since the SARS epidemic in early 2003. A survey reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a figure below 50 denotes contraction on a monthly basis.

"Escalating political unrest saw business activity shrinking at the steepest rate since the survey started in July 1998," said Bernard Aw, principal economist at IHS Markit. "The average PMI reading for October and November combined showed the economy on track to see GDP fall by over 5% in the fourth quarter unless December brings a dramatic recovery."

Demand from mainland China shrank for a nineteenth straight month in November, although the pace of contraction eased from October. Companies also continued to scale back their purchases of raw materials and other inputs, with 38% of survey respondents predicting weaker activity in the year ahead, citing political unrest and the protracted U.S.-China trade war.

Hong Kong's retail sales fell the most on record in October, sinking 24.3% from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday. Tourist arrivals plunged nearly 44%. Protesters are angry by what they see as Beijing's tightening grip over the city's cherished freedoms promised under a "one country, two systems" formula when Britain returned it to Chinese rule in 1997.

China denies interfering and says it is committed to the "one country, two systems" formula put in place at that time and has blamed foreign forces for fomenting unrest. The crisis has heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing, complicating the two sides' efforts to negotiate a trade deal.

Economists at ING said Hong Kong is sliding into a hard-landing recession. "No one is expecting a sudden end to the violent situation. We're forecasting GDP growth at -7% for the fourth quarter, and full-year growth will be -2.25% in 2019, which is close in scale to 2009's recession of -2.5%," they said in a note on Monday.

The economy could shrink 5.8% in 2020, assuming trade war uncertainty and violent protests drag on through the year, ING said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Nunes, top intelligence panel Republican, had frequent contact with Giuliani, call records show

U.S. President Donald Trumps personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, often spoke to Representative Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, as Giuliani peddled unproven allegations at the heart of the Trump impeachment i...

US Congresses passes Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act

The United States Congress has passed the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act, which among other things, proposes that America redirects resources to address the mass internment of over 1,000,000 Uyghurs and other Muslim ethnic minorities in Chi...

Soccer-Australia drawn in Argentina's group at Copa America

Australia were drawn in Argentinas group for the 2020 Copa America on Tuesday while Asian champions Qatar will face Colombia and holders Brazil. The 12-team tournament, which runs from June 12 to July 12, includes all 10 teams from South Am...

UN peacekeepers continue to patrol following violence in South Sudan

Peacekeepers have been sent to the northern Lakes region in South Sudan in a bid to deter further violence between communities there, the UN Mission in the country, UNMISS, said on Tuesday.The 75 Nepalese blue helmets have been temporarily ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019