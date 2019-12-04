Left Menu
Tata Motors to hike passenger vehicle prices from January

  • Jaisalmer
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 11:32 IST
  • Created: 04-12-2019 11:32 IST
Tata Motors on Wednesday said it will increase prices of its passenger vehicles from January, primarily in order to offset impact of upgrading its portfolio to conform to BSVI emission norms. The company currently sells products ranging from hatchback Tiago to SUV Harrier, priced between Rs 4.39 lakh and Rs 16.85 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

"With BSVI products coming in, prices will increase from January," Tata Motors President (Passenger Vehicles Business Unit) Mayank Pareek told PTI in an interview here. He declined to quantify the increase in prices but said the hike next month would be on a higher side as compared to earlier price revisions taken by the company.

"We are working on the calculations...normally if any change happens the prices go up by Rs 10,000-15,000. Now there are two things happening, one is BSVI and there is also pressure from rise in commodity prices," Pareek said. BSVI emission norms in India are slated to kick in from April 1, 2020.

On Tuesday, Maruti Suzuki India announced to increase prices of its models from January to offset rising input costs. Other automakers like Toyota, Mahindra & Mahindra and Mercedes-Benz are also contemplating a similar move.

Hyundai Motor India and Honda Cars India, however, said they will not increase vehicle prices in January, but their products will see price hike when BSVI compliant models are introduced in the market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

