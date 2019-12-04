Left Menu
Wurfel Kuche Plants a Tree for Every Kitchen They Install as Their GoGreener Initiative

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bangalore
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 11:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 11:32 IST
#WürfelGoGreener

Bangalore, Karnataka, IndiaBusiness Wire India

In the wake of the environmental stress and as a consequence of the way pollution has been affecting the Earth today, it is very important to be responsible for your environment, your planet, yourself and your future. Ending the year on a green note, Würfel chose to do its part of contributing to the environment by planting trees.

Würfel plants a tree for every kitchen installed. Würfel arranged for a tree plantation drive organized by Sankalptaru and planted 500 trees at Chikmagalur, 200kms from Bangalore.

Würfel as a brand is inspired by nature and has always been eco-friendly, promotes healthy living and ensures that all its products contribute to a healthy living environment. This is achieved by ensuring that every board is of E1-Grade quality and FSC certified from Europe.

Würfel strongly believes in maintaining the eco-system balance. This is achieved by ensuring that all boards used are eco-friendly and are produced only from self-cultivated forests.

“We at Würfel believe in being socially responsible and always work towards maintaining the balance of the eco-system. We, as a responsible brand think positively and work towards contributing our bit to the environment and hence we plant one tree for every kitchen we install. We also ensure that you have a healthy home where you spend most of your time,” Mr. Khanindra Barman, CEO & Co-Founder.

This plantation drive was carried out in Yemmedoddi village in Taluka, Chikmagalur. 500 Areca nut saplings were planted on the farmer Subramani’s land which would also help him and his family in the future. The planted saplings would be taken care by him which would further help maintaining the survival rate of the plants.

Würfel Küche, India’s biggest modular kitchen and wardrobe brand with 33 stores across India, caters to each of its customers by maintaining superior quality standards in designing, manufacturing, installation and servicing. Würfel brings to India the best of Europe!

About Würfel

Würfel is a proud winner of the ‘Best Modular Kitchen Brand’ awarded by Times Business Awards 2018 & 2019 and also the winner of the ‘Most Innovative Kitchen’ award by India Kitchen Congress in 2019.

Würfel Küche is a premium modular kitchen and wardrobe brand that has revolutionised the modular kitchen industry by providing consumers with top of the line European products and a world-class experience. The secret behind the success is superior quality standards in designing, manufacturing, installation, servicing and other comprehensive solutions.

Extending the portfolio of offerings, Würfel Küche has introduced Würfel Living - A cutting edge, fashion driven lifestyle brand. Würfel Living is an inspiration to “Good Living”. It visions to create fashion homes where living is more enjoyable, healthy and stylish. It is effortless and classy. At Würfel Living, simplicity embraces luxury.

Würfel Living is an experience to enjoy your home in style. It believes in designing and conceptualising fashion homes and all of this comes at a great price!

Experience European finesse with Würfel, India’s no.1 award winning modular kitchen and wardrobe brand. They have a wide array of designs to choose from and provide complete customization to suit your needs. And their kitchens start at just 3 Lakhs! At Würfel, there is a kitchen for every home. Yours could be next.

Würfel wardrobes are made from high quality materials sourced from Europe, offering a wide array of colours and finishes, allowing customization to fit and size and shape. Würfel uses fabric friendly internals and toxin –free E1 grade boards which promote healthy living for you and your family and their wardrobes start at just Rs 75,000.

Würfel Living provides complete home interior solutions. From European lavish living rooms to cosy bedrooms, beautiful dining spaces to kitchens, wardrobes and even home décor – there is something that suits every home and lifestyle. Moreover, their 2BHK complete home interiors start at 6 Lakhs and 3BHK at 8 Lakhs only!

To View the Image Click on the Link Below: The Wurfel team planting trees as a part of their #GoGreener Initiative in Chikmagalur

