ITC Hotels' Iconic Culinary Brands Recognized Amongst Best in the World

NEW DELHI, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ITC Hotels' globally acclaimed restaurants Bukhara, Dum Pukht and Avartana have been recognized amongst the best restaurants in the world by 50 Best Discovery, an extension of the annual 50 Best rankings of restaurants and bars by The World's 50 Best Restaurants Academy. Acknowledged as one of the finest representations of Indian and global cuisine, ITC Hotels' culinary brands continue to dominate the 'must dine' list of culinary aficionados, in India and the world.

The 50 Best Discovery from the World's 50 Best released the list of the world's top restaurants and bars after expert approval.

Commenting on the recognition, Mr Dipak Haksar, Chief Executive, ITC Hotels & Welcomhotel said, "We are delighted to have received this recognition. In a world where change is the order of the day, Bukhara and Dum Pukht continue to be acknowledged for its culinary excellence, since its inception. Avartana, one of ITC's recently introduced brands, reflects our endeavour to present innovative concepts whilst retaining the integrity of the cuisine. It is indeed, an honour to be included in the 50 Best Discovery List."

Over the years, ITC Hotels has earned a reputation for excellence in its culinary endeavours by stressing the spotlight on the best of Indian and international culinary traditions, distinguishable by their authentic flavours and quality ingredients.

A beacon of culinary excellence across the globe and the undisputed pride of India, Bukhara at ITC Maurya, New Delhi has won innumerable accolades over the years, making it a globally recognised Indian restaurant and the preferred dining destination of gourmets, presidents and heads of state for over 40 years. Bukhara has perfected the art of North West Frontier cuisine, evident in its star dishes such as the Sikandri Raan, the iconic Dal Bukhara and the various platters that offer a sampling of the menus best features. Reviving the artfulness of courtly manner and presentation from across the country, Dum Pukht at ITC Maurya showcases the grand cuisine of India in a setting that truly befits its regal origins. The exquisite décor infused with deep sapphire blues and silver, reminisces a bygone era and evokes a sense of the old-world charm.

Avartana, at ITC Grand Chola resonates with rhythm, mysticism and magic, culminating in an exclusive blend of traditional and progressive renditions of Southern Indian Cuisine. The cuisine is rooted to the gravitas of the unique tastes, with the aromas and flavours of southern Indian spices, presented in contemporary fashion, in a mellow, inviting and sophisticated ambience, complemented by warm service.

About 50 Best Discovery:

50 Best Discovery, an exciting database for eating and drinking, operates as an extension of the annual 50 Best rankings of restaurants and bars. The venues featured on 50 Best Discovery have all received votes from the experts who create the rankings of The World's 50 Best Restaurants and The World's 50 Best Bars, as well as Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, Asia's 50 Best Bars and Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants. The digital collection is compiled from the results of these five annual 50 Best rankings but extends far beyond the elite establishments celebrated in each list. The result is a more diverse range of expert-recommended restaurants and bars across the world, offering everything from emerging talent and local favourites through to fine dining and fine drinking establishments. To qualify for 50 Best Discovery, a restaurant or bar needs to receive a significant number of votes in the most recent round of polling for The World's 50 Best Restaurants or The World's 50 Best Bars or feature on one of our annual regional rankings.

About ITC Hotels:

With the enduring Namaste as the symbol of its brand experience, ITC Hotels is one of India's leading luxury hotel chains offering comprehensive hospitality solutions through more than 100 hotels in over 70 destinations in the country. Embodying 'Responsible Luxury' as its guiding premise, ITC's hotels integrates India's fine tradition of hospitality with globally benchmarked services to reflect the culture and ethos of each destination, through collection of hotels. The brand features opulent accommodations, state-of-the-art business facilities, renowned signature cuisine and award-winning wellness experiences. ITC's hotel group operates under four distinct brands; 'ITC Hotel' at the Luxury end, 'Welcomhotel' in the 5 star segment, 'Fortune' in the mid-market to upscale segment and 'WelcomHeritage' in the heritage leisure segment. Each ITC luxury hotel is certified with a *LEED® Platinum rating for its endeavours towards green building, using processes that are environmentally responsible and resource-efficient.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1039485/Fennel_Panacotta_Avartana_ITC_Grand_Chola.jpg

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)