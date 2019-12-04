FTSE falls for 5th day on Trump trade rhetoric, firm pound
London's FTSE 100 fell for the fifth straight session on Wednesday, after U.S. President Donald Trump doused hopes of an imminent trade deal with China, while a stronger pound dragged shares of exporters.
The main bourse, which has shed nearly 4% in just over four sessions, was down 0.2% due to a drop in miners, while exporters such as British American Tobacco were hurt by pound's strength. The mid-cap FTSE 250 was flat by 0809 GMT. Trump said on Tuesday that a trade agreement with Beijing might have to wait until after the U.S. presidential election in November 2020, leading to a sell-off in equities and deepening FTSE's recent slide.
AIM-listed shares of M&C Saatchi tanked 43% to their lowest in more than a decade, after the advertising agency forecast lower annual profit, it's a second warning in less than three months.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- FTSE
- Donald Trump
- London
- China
- Beijing
ALSO READ
Kingfisher pulls FTSE lower, trade view still murky
UPDATE 2-FTSE up for 3rd day on China stimulus hopes, Halma jump
UPDATE 1-FTSE slips 1% on bleak trade view; Kingfisher falls
FTSE falls as trade view deteriorates; Royal Mail sinks
UPDATE 2-FTSE enjoys best day since July; mid-caps gain for 4th week