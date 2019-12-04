Left Menu
Development News Edition

355 infra projects showing cost overrun: govt tells LS

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newdel
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 14:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 14:49 IST
355 infra projects showing cost overrun: govt tells LS

As many as 355 infrastructure projects are showing cost overrun, with the overall cost overrun being Rs 3.88 lakh crore, Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Singh said the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation monitors ongoing central sector infrastructure projects costing Rs 150 crore and above on time and cost overruns, on the basis of information provided by project implementing agencies on the online computerised monitoring system (OCMS).

"As per the flash report of July, 2019, a total of 355 projects are showing cost overrun and the overall cost overruns is Rs 3.88 lakh crore (20.07 per cent)," he said during Question Hour. Singh said the reasons for cost overruns are project- specific, depend on a variety of technical, financial and administrative factors, and differ from project to project.

However, as reported by the project implementing agencies on the OCMS of this ministry, the main reasons for increase in cost of the projects are under-estimation of original cost, changes in rates of foreign exchange and statutory duties, high cost of environmental safeguards and rehabilitation measures, he said. The minister said spiralling land acquisition costs, shortage of skilled manpower and labour, changes in project scope, monopolistic pricing by vendors of equipment services, general price rise and inflation and time overruns are a few other reasons.

Delay in land acquisition and forest clearance has been one of the reasons for time overrun leading to cost overrun as reported by implementing agencies, he said. Singh said the major steps taken or being taken by the government to restrict the cost escalation and timely completion of projects are periodic review of projects under PRAGATI, rigorous project appraisal, online computerised monitoring system for better monitoring, setting up of revised cost committees besides others..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

HDFC ERGO launches my:health Woman Suraksha - A special health insurance for women

Mumbai Maharashtra India, Dec 4 ANINewsVoir HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company, Indias third-largest non-life insurance provider in the private sector, today announced the launch of myhealth Woman Suraksha policy. The myhealth Woman Suraks...

Jakson commissions 27 MW solar power plant in Koppal, Karnataka for SolarArise

Mumbai Maharashtra India, Dec 4 ANIBusinessWire India Jakson, one of Indias leading energy and engineering solutions company announced the successful commissioning of a 27 MW solar power plant in Koppal, Karnataka. This project was executed...

Internet services will be restored in phases once situation turns 'more normal' in Kashmir: LG

Internet services would be restored in Kashmir in phases once the situation turns more normal, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor LG G C Murmu said on Wednesday. However, he gave no timeline for restoration of internet services, which we...

Good things take time: Alia on long shooting schedule of 'Brahmastra'

Ayan Mukerjis epic-fantasy Brahmastra has been long in the making and actor Alia Bhatt said thats because its a different kind of project. Brahmastra is a trilogy produced by Karan Johars Dharma Productions. It features Alia, along with Ran...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019