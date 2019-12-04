HDFC ERGO Launches my:health Woman Suraksha - A Special Health Insurance for Women

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

• A comprehensive insurance policy specially designed for women to address all health-related concerns • Unique benefits like stem cell harvesting and loss of job due to specific illnesses offered to policyholders

HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company, India's third-largest non-life insurance provider in the private sector, today announced the launch of 'my:health Woman Suraksha' policy. The my:health Woman Suraksha policy is specially designed to cover women against numerous illnesses and contingencies they may face during their lifetime, thereby providing financial aid in case of medical contingencies.

According to the National Health Portal of India, women in India face numerous health issues like breast cancer, malnutrition, lack of maternal health. This policy will cover various types of cancers & related surgeries, pregnancy and neonatal (new born baby) complications and assaults & burns. The policy will also cover women from critical illnesses like Cardiac ailments, Rheumatoid Arthritis and others along with post diagnosis support like Molecular Gene profiling test, Second Medical opinion and counselling to support women through the illness.

Commenting on the launch of the new product, Mr. Ritesh Kumar, MD & CEO, HDFC ERGO General Insurance said, "Women across age groups face specific risks related to their health & wellbeing. Some of these include critical illnesses like cancer, cardiac ailments or fatal complications during pregnancy or physical assaults. We have launched my: health Woman Suraksha, specially designed to support the healthcare needs of women."

my:health Woman Suraksha intends to ensure the overall well-being of women and offers wellness benefits under my: health mobile application of HDFC ERGO. The benefits include fitness discount at renewals, specially designed preventive health check-ups after every renewal and wellness services like health coaching, nutrition, and weight management services, discounts at pharmacies etc. It also provides counselling on stress management, pregnancy care, work-life balance etc. which is much needed by today's new age women. This policy is offered to women between 18-65 years of age and offers a sum insured ranging from Rs. 1 lakh to 1 crore.

For more information on the policy and plan details on the full range of insurance policies offered by HDFC ERGO please contact the Company representative.

About HDFC ERGO

HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company is a 51:49 joint venture between the Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (HDFC); India's premier Housing Finance Institution and ERGO International AG; the primary insurance entity of the Munich Re Group of Germany. HDFC ERGO acquired L&T General Insurance in 2016 and marked the first merger in the General Insurance sector in August 2017, with the merger of HDFC ERGO General Insurance Co. Ltd. and HDFC General Insurance Ltd.

HDFC ERGO General Insurance Co. Ltd., the third largest General Insurance provider in the private sector, offers the complete range of general insurance products including Motor, Health, Home, Agriculture, Travel, Credit, Cyber and Personal Accident in the retail space and Property, Marine, Engineering, Marine Cargo, Group Health and Liability Insurance in the corporate space. Over the last few years, HDFC ERGO has constantly endeavoured to not just align itself to the evolving market needs, but instead be a pioneer in terms of its offerings. Having its ears to the ground has helped the Company create a stream of highly targeted new products and AI-based tools and technology. Be it unique insurance products, integrated customer service models, top-in-class claim process or a host of technologically innovative solutions.

With a network of 122 branches spread across 106 cities, over 3000 employees, a wide distribution network and a 24x7 support team, the Company has been offering seamless customer service and innovative products to its customers.

For more information on HDFC ERGO and the products and services offered by the Company, please log on to www.hdfcergo.com.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)