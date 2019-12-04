Left Menu
Tamara Hospitality Group ventures into Kerala

Tamara, the Bangalore-based prominent hospitality group with properties in Kodaikanal, Coorg, and Bengaluru, has made an aggressive foray into the Kerala market with the launch of their 5-star hotel O by Tamara. The hotel is the perfect destination for business and leisure and boasts the biggest hotel Convention Centre in the state capital.

  ANI
  Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  Updated: 04-12-2019 17:12 IST
Hotel O Tamara exterior. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Tamara, the Bangalore-based prominent hospitality group with properties in Kodaikanal, Coorg, and Bengaluru, has made an aggressive foray into the Kerala market with the launch of their 5-star hotel O by Tamara. The hotel is the perfect destination for business and leisure and boasts the biggest hotel Convention Centre in the state capital. Shruti Shibulal, who has grown 'Tamara' into a sought-after hospitality group, aspires to hit 1,000 rooms by 2025. She has hammered out a string of plans for Kerala, with upcoming projects in Alappuzha, Guruvayoor, and Kannur.

Announcing her plans to start their 152-room 'O by Tamara' in Kerala, Shruti Shibulal, CEO and Director, Tamara Leisure Experiences Pvt. Ltd., shared that the decision to initiate operations in Kerala was guided by the state's considerable progress in tourism and IT sectors. "Kerala is an evergreen tourist destination and has always attracted visitors from across the globe. We hope to partner with and contribute to the hospitality ecosystem in the state," said Shruti.

"Responsible Hospitality is the foundation of the Tamara group. My vision is to create a hospitality group that meets the highest standards of corporate governance, workplace ethics, sustainability practices, and guest delight. We have diligently followed the green protocol right from the initial phases of the construction of the project," she added. The project is GRIHA-certified and the hotel is looking forward to receiving its GRIHA certification shortly. (GRIHA, the Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment, is a rating tool that helps people assess the performance of their buildings against nationally acceptable benchmarks).

Highlighting the key features of the hotel, including its 10,000 Sq. ft. Convention Centre, the largest in Kerala's capital, Shruti said space can be used entirely or can be divided into two spaces of 7,000 and 3,000 Sq. Ft. Apart from a 24-hour-room service for houseguests, 'O by Tamara' has four luxury restaurants: an all-day diner called 'O Cafe' and LBV, the lobby pastry shop are open. A stunning rooftop bar and grill, 'Take Off' as well as a Sports Bar, will be operational shortly.

In line with the Tamara Hospitality Group's policy of giving back to society, 'O by Tamara' also employs manpower from the local community. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

