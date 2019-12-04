Left Menu
Development News Edition

Opposition slams govt over state of economy

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newdel
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 17:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 17:23 IST
Opposition slams govt over state of economy

The Opposition on Wednesday attacked the government in Lok Sabha over the slowdown in the economy which has hit a six-year low of 4.5 per cent during the second quarter of the current fiscal. Many opposition members expressed concern over slippages on the fiscal front.

Participating in the debate on Supplementary Demands for Grants, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that the manufacturing growth has come down to average of 3 per cent in the last five years. Automobile is one of most affected segments, he said, adding it has posted worst figures in the last two decades.

Besides, he said, the consumer spending has also come down. "We have seen decline in consumption... including of essential food items," he said.

He said that the Centre has a "dismal record of budgetary failure" and in the present scenario there is a possibility of fiscal slippages. The government revised the fiscal deficit target to 3.3 per cent, he said, adding every year the government made commitments and failed to meet them.

"You will see slippages in fiscal deficit this year," he said. He also asked about the government's roadmap for its vision of making India a USD five trillion economy.

The national rural poverty has risen and 30 million people have fallen below India's official poverty line, Tharoor said. During the debate, Vinayak Raut (Shiv Sena) said unemployment is on the rise, the farmers are in distress and traders are unhappy.

He claimed that the Mudra scheme to provide loans to marginal sections of the society has the maximum number of non performing assets. Raut said people should benefit from such schemes and they should not remain on paper.

Shiv Sena recently broke ranks with the NDA to form a government in Maharashtra with the support of the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress. DNV Senthilkumar S (DMK) said there is a need to increase funds for Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) to better serve the people.

His view was supported by other members from the opposition as well as the ruling side. The first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants seeks Parliament approval for additional spending of Rs 21,246.16 crore, including over Rs 8,820 crore in the newly formed Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh in the current fiscal ending March 2020.

The total cash outgo will be about Rs 19,000 crore. The government has sought Rs 8,820.62 crore as grants for Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh in lieu of the erstwhile state's share of 14th Finance Commission Award. Another Rs 4,557 crore will be infused in the IDBI Bank through recapitalisation bonds, while Rs 2,500 crore will go into recapitalisation of state-owned insurance companies..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

GCR Lists Among the 10 Most Innovative Solution Providers 2019 by The Technology Era Magazine

MUMBAI, Dec. 4, 2019 PRNewswire -- Global Channel Resources GCR, a chief technology enabler, has another feather in its cap, as it lands itself in the 10 most innovative solution providers 2019 annual list by a leading technology magazine....

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 4

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

US envoy in Kabul amid signs talks with Taliban to resume

Kabul, Dec 4 AFP Zalmay Khalilzad, the US envoy leading the push for a deal with the Taliban, arrived in Kabul on Wednesday, an Afghan official said, days after President Donald Trump suggested stalled talks were back on. Khalilzad is in Ka...

France readies for massive transport strike Thursday

Paris, Dec 4 AP France is getting ready for massive, nationwide transport strikes against government plans to overhaul the state pension system. The strike will disrupt train, buses and airline services. In Paris, where workers unions are p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019