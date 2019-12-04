OPPO to Showcase Technology Vision at the Inaugural OPPO INNO DAY

NEW DELHI, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OPPO today announced it will hold the first OPPO INNO DAY on December 10, 2019 in Shenzhen, China. Organized under the theme of Create Beyond Boundaries, the OPPO INNO DAY will highlight on the broad and deep integration of cutting-edge technologies and services in the 5G era. As the rapid development and integration of 5G, AI, cloud, big data and other advanced technologies are expected to reshape the industry, the event will also explore the future of technology with key industry experts.

Last year, OPPO held an internal technology exhibition showcasing its R&D capacity and breakthroughs across various fields, while exploring the future possibilities of mobile devices through in-depth interactions with experts from different industries.

Building on the success of last year's event, OPPO INNO DAY is now open for global media, analysts, industry partners and the general public. At this year's event, OPPO will present its latest insights and achievements in the development of consumer technologies in the area of 5G, AR, and IoT. The event will also serve as a platform for key industry partners to exchange their views on the future of technology.

OPPO INNO DAY will invite industry experts, partners and opinion leaders to shed a light on the enormous changes 5G will bring. In addition, the innovative exhibition of this event will be illustrating OPPO's integrated ecosystem of cutting-edge technologies and how they fit into various user scenarios.

The future of intelligent connectivity will be unveiled on December 10th. For more information about OPPO INNO DAY 2019, please visit here.

About OPPO:

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first smartphone - 'Smiley Face' - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO provides its users with the ColorOS operating system and Internet services like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO operates in more than 40 countries and regions, with 6 Research Institutes and 4 R&D Centers worldwide, as well as an International Design Center in London. OPPO's more than 40,000 employees are dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)