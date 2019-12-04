Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Futures jump on report of U.S., China nearing phase-one trade deal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 18:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 18:04 IST
US STOCKS-Futures jump on report of U.S., China nearing phase-one trade deal

U.S. stock index futures shot up on Wednesday, putting Wall Street's main indexes on course to snap a three-day losing streak, following a report that the United States and China were moving closer to signing a 'phase-one' trade deal.

Washington and Beijing are getting close to agreeing on the amount of tariffs to be rolled back, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, a day after comments from President Donald Trump and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross dampened hopes of a possible near-term agreement. The comments had pushed all the three major stock indexes further away from last week's record highs that were fueled by optimism that an interim deal between the two countries was in the works. The S&P 500 index is now about 2% away from its record high.

The back-and-forth on trade has also made investors wary after the final month of 2018 was the worst December on Wall Street since the Great Depression. Tariff-exposed semiconductor companies attempted a comeback on Wednesday, with Micron Technology Inc, Nvidia Corp and Intel Corp rising between 0.5% and 1.6% in premarket trading.

Market participants also waited for the ADP National Employment report, often considered a precursor to the Labor Department's more comprehensive non-farm payrolls data, which is expected to show 140,000 jobs were added in November, compared to 125,000 in October. A reading of the ISM services PMI will also be released later in the day and is expected to be 54.5 in November, compared to 54.7 in October.

At 7:04 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 146 points, or 0.53%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 14 points, or 0.45% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 49.25 points, or 0.6%. Among stocks, Google-parent Alphabet Inc rose 1% as Sundar Pichai took over as CEO after Larry Page and Sergey Brin stepped aside.

Johnson & Johnson gained 0.9% after it said on Tuesday that recent tests showed that Johnson's Baby Powder was free of asbestos.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

ISL:Eyeing first home win, Mumbai City take on Kerala Blasters

Mumbai City FC will be eyeing their first home win of the season when they take on Kerala Blasters in an Indian Super League game here on Thursday. The Jorge Costa-managed team have played two home games this season at their usual fortress...

Mainpuri student death: Cong hits out at UP govt, says merely transferring officials will not do

Attacking the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over the death of a student of a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya student in Mainpuri district, the Congress on Wednesday said merely transferring officials would not serve...

Russia's Putin accuses Bulgaria of holding up TurkStream pipeline

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Bulgaria on Wednesday of deliberately delaying the implementation of Russias TurkStream natural gas pipeline on its territory and said that Moscow could find ways to bypass Bulgaria if needed.Putin w...

FACTBOX-Meet the law professors testifying at the Trump impeachment hearing

The U.S. House Judiciary Committee announced on Monday it will call four witnesses, all of them law professors, during the first day of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.Hearings in the Democrat-controlled House start Wedn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019