Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's cybersecurity market to touch USD 3 bn by 2022: PwC-DSCI report

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 18:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 18:24 IST
India's cybersecurity market to touch USD 3 bn by 2022: PwC-DSCI report

India's cybersecurity market is expected to register an annual growth of 15.6 per cent and rise to USD 3.05 billion (about Rs 21,600 crore) by 2022 from USD 1.97 billion (about Rs 14,000 crore) in 2019, a report said. The transaction value of digital payments in India is estimated to grow annually at a rate of 20.2 per cent from about USD 64.8 billion in 2019 to USD 135.2 billion in 2023, the report by PwC India and Data Security Council of India (DSCI) said.

"Driven by the digitisation of the country's business environment and the Digital India mission, among others, the cybersecurity market is expected to rise from USD 1.97 billion in 2019 to USD 3.05 billion by 2022 – a CAGR of 15.6 per cent – almost 1.5 times the global rate," it said. Digital growth, rising cyber-attacks, and stringent regulatory mandates are the three main factors driving India's cybersecurity market.

India's cybersecurity market will be defined by three key sectors –- banking and financial services industry (BFSI), information technology (IT) and information technology-enabled services (ITeS), and government, it added. Altogether, these sectors will account for 68 per cent of the cyber market share.

With more than half a billion people in India now using the internet and the number of users expected to register double-digit growth within years, strong security systems are all the more imperative, it said. In a scenario rife with varied possibilities for cybercriminals, it's crucial for the country to have a vibrant security apparatus which safeguards India's systems as well as rising stature as a significant investment hub.

The report said that more than 12.3 billion mobile applications were downloaded in India in 2018. Social network user numbers in India are expected to grow from 326 million in 2018 to 422 million in 2022 (second only to China), it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia's Putin accuses Bulgaria of holding up TurkStream pipeline

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Bulgaria on Wednesday of deliberately delaying the implementation of Russias TurkStream natural gas pipeline on its territory and said that Moscow could find ways to bypass Bulgaria if needed.Putin w...

FACTBOX-Meet the law professors testifying at the Trump impeachment hearing

The U.S. House Judiciary Committee announced on Monday it will call four witnesses, all of them law professors, during the first day of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.Hearings in the Democrat-controlled House start Wedn...

First national ranking pickleball tourney in Pune on Dec 7-8

Around 250 players from 10 states would participate in the first national ranking pickleball tournament beginning here on December 7, it was announced on Wednesday. The All India Pickleball Association AIPA, the apex body of the paddle spo...

Vet gang rape & murder: Man held for posting abusive comments

A 28-year-old man was on Wednesday arrested for posting abusive comments against a prominent woman dignitary on social media following the gang rape and murder of a woman veterinarian near here last month, police said. A complaint was file...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019