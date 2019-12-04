Jio brings new plans, prices rise by up to 39pc

Reliance Jio on Wednesday announced new plans which will be costlier by up to 39 per cent compared to older plans for its customers. The new plans, according to rough calculations, are up to 25 per cent cheaper than the new call and data tariff plans rolled out by its competitors Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

According to new tariffs, Jio customers will have to pay Rs 555 for 84-day validity and 1.5 GB of data per day, which is 39 per cent higher than the earlier plan of Rs 399 offering same features. The company has raised the price of Rs 153 plan to Rs 199; Rs 198 plan to Rs 249; Rs 299 plan to Rs 349; Rs 349 plan to Rs 399; Rs 448 to Rs 599; Rs 1,699 plan to Rs 2199, and Rs 98 plan to Rs 129.

The Rs 199 plan is a month long valid plan, which offers 1.5GB per day, and is about 25 per cent cheaper than the plans of rivals offering similar benefits at a price of around Rs 249.

