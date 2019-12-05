Left Menu
Nexteer Earns Innovation Technology Award for Two Consecutive Years

  • Shanghai
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 13:20 IST
Nexteer's Quiet Wheel(TM) Steering & Stowable Steering Column Being Recognized on the International Automotive Congress

SHANGHAI, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexteer Automotive has been recognized on the 2019 International Automotive Congress with the "Automotive Innovation Technology Award" for the Company's innovative steering technologies including Quiet Wheel(TM) Steering and Stowable Steering Column. This marks the second year in a row that Nexteer has earned this honor, with Nexteer's High Availability Electric Power Steering (EPS) winning the award in 2018.

"We are honored to be recognized by top experts from renowned research institutes and senior editors from Automotive Industry for the second straight year for our innovative steering technologies," said Robin Milavec, Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Strategy Officer, Nexteer Automotive. "Our global team is committed to relentless innovation, and our Quiet Wheel(TM) Steering and Stowable Steering Column technologies showcase how Nexteer's steering solutions offer advanced safety and performance while re-imagining the 'behind-the-wheel experience' for future mobility."

About Nexteer's Quiet Wheel™ Steering & Stowable Steering Column

Nexteer's Quiet Wheel(TM) Steering and Stowable Steering Column are part of the Company's comprehensive suite of advanced steering technology, which is centered around Steer-by-Wire. With Steer-by-Wire, algorithms, electronics and actuators replace the mechanical steering connection between the roadwheels and the handwheel - which enables advanced safety and comfort features like Quiet Wheel(TM) Steering and Stowable Steering Column.

Quiet Wheel(TM) Steering allows the steering wheel to remain still during automated driving mode - even while the vehicle is in the process of turning. This eliminates potential distractions and hazards of a fast-rotating steering wheel in front of the driver during hands-off driving, enhancing safety and sense of peace in the cabin.

Vehicles equipped with Quiet Wheel(TM) Steering may also be fitted with a Stowable Steering Column that retracts into the dashboard when automated driving is engaged, increasing available space for driver comfort and other activities.

With these innovative steering technologies and more, Nexteer is enhancing the future of mobility through intuitive motion control solutions that enable a new era of safety and performance.

About the Automotive Innovation Technology Award

The annual Automotive Innovation Technology Award is organized by the leading automotive trade media, Automobil Industrie, in cooperation with top domestic and foreign research institutions aiming to recognize automotive innovation technologies that have promoted the technological progress of the industry and have made outstanding contributions.

ABOUT NEXTEER

Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316), a global leader in intuitive motion control, is a multi-billion dollar global steering and driveline business delivering electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steering columns, driveline systems, as well as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving enabling technologies for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company has 28 manufacturing plants, three technical centers and 14 customer service centers strategically located in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Africa. The company serves more than 60 customers in every major region of the world including BMW, Fiat Chrysler, Ford, GM, PSA Groupe, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China. www.nexteer.com

