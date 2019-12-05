Left Menu
Flipkart, Punjab government sign two MoUs to create opportunities for MSMEs

The marketplace currently has about 3,000 sellers from Punjab. Image Credit: ANI

Leading e-commerce marketplace Flipkart on Thursday signed two memoranda of understanding with the state government of Punjab to increase business and trade inclusion opportunities for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the state. Through these MoUs, thousands of under-resourced sellers, artisans and weavers from Punjab will be onboarded to Flipkart through its Samarth initiative. Under this programme, they will be brought into the e-commerce fold and provided national market access, training and support to grow their businesses.

Under the first MoU, Flipkart and the Punjab Bureau of Investment Promotion will focus on showcasing the hallmark products of Punjab. In addition, select local artisans and weavers in the Flipkart Samarth programme will receive a host of benefits including incubation support. The second MoU directed at MSMEs will ensure ease of onboarding, operating and scaling up for MSMEs in the state. To supplement this effort, Flipkart will conduct workshops in various cities to build awareness about the benefits of e-commerce and make them cognizant of the support available to them.

"It will also help them align with best practices on brand building, marketing and order fulfilment while guiding them through the process of onboarding, selection insights and cataloguing," said Flipkart in a statement. "MSMEs, artisans and small enterprises are an essential part of Punjab's vibrant economy and we are excited to partner with Flipkart to provide a stepping-stone for these communities to thrive and succeed online, said Rajat Agarwal, Chief Executive Officer of Invest Punjab.

Punjab is home to over 1.6 lakh MSMEs which are crucial drivers of job creation and economic growth, and reflect the enterprising spirit of the state. Presently, the Flipkart marketplace has about 3,000 sellers from Punjab. Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of Flipkart Group, said the marketplace has constantly endeavoured to help underserved communities break social and demographic barriers and become a part of the formal economy.

"With every artisan or MSME that gets onboard Flipkart, we are a step closer to making e-commerce even more inclusive for all Indians," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

