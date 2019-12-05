Left Menu
Development News Edition

Global IoT enterprise drone shipments to grow 50% in 2020: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 14:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 14:04 IST
Global IoT enterprise drone shipments to grow 50% in 2020: Study

Worldwide shipments of Internet of Things (IoT) enterprise drones (defined as flying drones) will total 526,000 units in 2020, an increase of 50 percent from the previous calendar year, according to research firm Gartner, Inc. Global shipments are forecast to reach 1.3 million units by 2023, it said.

"The construction sector is an early adopter of drones, which causes construction monitoring to be the largest use case by shipments worldwide across the forecast," Kay Sharpington, principal analyst at Gartner, said. "Shipments are estimated to reach 210,000 drones in 2020, and more than double by 2023.

Drones are taking over tasks such as site surveying and earthworks management as they are faster and safer to carry out with a drone than on foot," she said. To save costs when surveying sites, the number of global construction employees per drone will decrease from 2,400 to 640 between 2018 and 2020, a Gartner statement said.

In the short term, most use cases will be based around surveillance and monitoring due to the technical complexity of other applications. In 2020, the second and third use cases by drone shipments will be fire services monitoring and insurance investigation.

The insurance industry is the second largest use case by shipments with 46,000 drone shipments forecast for 2020. Shipments are expected to nearly triple by 2023, to reach 136,000 that year.

"Drones are used to carry out inspections on buildings and structures after a claim has been made, to assess the extent and cause of the damage.They can also be used to evaluate the type and condition of the building when providing an insurance quote," Sharpington said. "Their benefits are valuable. For example, they reduce the cost of scaffolding, ladders and employee time and provide a comprehensive photographic record of the building condition," she added.

To survey claim areas at a lower cost, Gartner expects insurance drones will grow from one per 152,000 people in 2018 to one per 72,000 people worldwide in 2020. Police and firefighting agencies globally are deploying drones in public safety operations, wildfire management, crime scene investigation, and search and rescue operations.

Gartner estimates that the number of drones used by police and firefighters will grow from one per 210,000 people to one per 47,000 people between 2018 and 2020. Fire service drones use cameras and thermal imaging to identify fire sources, extreme heat areas, trapped people and the positions of firefighters in the field," Sharpington said.

"Consequently, firefighting agencies can deploy resources in the right areas in emergencies and investigate incidents while minimizing risk to lives," she said. Drones used for retail deliveries will provide customers with rapid service and allow retailers access to customers in remote areas.

However, regulatory restrictions and logistical challenge of coordinating flight paths, managing airspace over densely populated areas and managing various payloads means that retail, overall, is a longer-term opportunity for drones. Drone shipments will total 25,000 in 2020 and will rise to 122,000 units in 2023. Following this predicted trajectory, the biggest opportunity for retail will come after 2023.

In addition, Gartner estimates that the number of employees per drone will decrease from 73,000 global retail employees per drone in 2018 to 18,000 global retail employees per drone in 2020..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africans pinning hopes on heavy rains to boost dire situation

Although South Africas dam levels continue to lose water week-on-week due to the recent heatwave, the current rains across major parts of the country are expected to boost the dire situation in the next few days.South Africans are pinning t...

Japan government approves economic stimulus package to combat overseas risks

Japans cabinet approved an economic stimulus package worth 26 trillion yen 239 billion with fiscal spending of 13.2 trillion yen, aimed at preventing overseas risks from damaging both exports and domestic demand, government officials said.T...

Verdict in Musharraf treason case to be announced on Dec 17: Pak court

The verdict in the high treason case against former Pakistan dictator General retd Pervez Musharraf would be pronounced on December 17, a special court announced on Thursday. Last week, the special court ordered 76-year-old Musharraf to rec...

Six dead, two missing after gas explosion in Poland

Warsaw, Dec 5 AFP Six people, including two children, were killed and another two were reported missing after a gas explosion destroyed a house in a ski resort in the south of Poland late Wednesday, local authorities said. Around 100 firefi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019