Protect your year-end electronic purchases with Pocket Insurance & Subscriptions from Bajaj Finserv

December is one of the best months to make big-ticket electronic purchases as both online and offline retailers offer attractive discounts to the customers.

Protect your year-end electronic purchases with Pocket Insurance & Subscriptions from Bajaj Finserv
Bajaj Finserv logo. Image Credit: ANI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 5 (ANI/BusinessWire India): December is one of the best months to make big-ticket electronic purchases as both online and offline retailers offer attractive discounts to the customers. However, once you make your purchases, it is essential to go a step forward and ensure that they are secured against varied kinds of risks and hazards. Opting for Pocket Insurance & Subscriptions offered by Bajaj Finserv can be a clever way to meet the purpose. These plans let you insure a range of electronic gadgets and appliances against accidental damage, theft, and other mishaps at affordable premiums. The Pocket Insurance & Subscriptions include more than 85 plans that are designed to cater to the specific needs of customers. When it comes to protecting your electronic appliances, plans like TV Insurance, AC Insurance, Washing Machine Insurance, and Kitchen Appliances Insurance can prove to be immensely useful. Read on to know some of the benefits of availing these plans. Get coverage that goes beyond standard and extended warranties:

You may be wondering whether you really need an insurance policy to cover your appliance against risks. This doubt isn't unreasonable as manufacturers normally offer you a 1-2 year product warranty. However, product warranties do not offer fool-proof protection due to certain limitations. For instance, your warranty may cover the mechanical breakdown of your washing machine's drain pump; however, it probably won't offer monetary help in case its motor gets affected due to a fire-breakout in your house. In such situations, the Washing Machine Insurance can come to your aid without burning a hole in your pocket. Enjoy ample assistance in exchange for a small premium: One of the most important benefits of a Pocket Insurance plan is that you get high coverage at a significantly lower premium. In fact, the plans offered under the Pocket Insurance & Subscriptions category start at an annual premium of just Rs 79. To illustrate, the AC Insurance offers coverage of up to Rs 50,000 at a premium of just Rs 399 for a year. This helps you tend to the repair/replacement costs, which for a big-ticket appliance, can be considerably high.

Get coverage against accidental damage or theft: Any accidental loss or damage to your television set, air conditioner or washing machine due to fire, theft, robbery or any other unforeseen event is covered under the respective Pocket Insurance plan. The TV Insurance policy, for instance, offers coverage of up to Rs 50,000 in case of an electronic or mechanical breakdown, accidental damage, or damage/loss due to a range of natural or man-made calamities. In spite of the extensive coverage offered, the policy costs only Rs 399 for a year. Other than the insurance plans covering electronic appliances, Bajaj Finserv offers many other plans that you can pick from depending on your lifestyle. Some of the other products offered under Pocket Insurance & Subscriptions are Mobile Screen Insurance, Wallet Care, Gym Injury Insurance, and Domestic Holiday Cover. You can purchase any of these plans by simply filling in an online form and paying the premium electronically, via net banking, mobile wallet, UPI, credit card or debit card.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

