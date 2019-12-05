Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fitch Ratings says Indian banks to write off more loans

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 17:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 17:38 IST
Fitch Ratings says Indian banks to write off more loans

Indian banks are likely to take significantly more loan write-offs to reduce bad loans against a backdrop of rising provisions and weak recovery prospects, Fitch Ratings said on Thursday. The state-owned banks account for around 90 per cent of impaired loan stock, and have cumulatively written off nearly USD 30 billion in bad loans in the past three years.

"Indian banks' performance for the first half of the financial year ending March 2020 (1HFY20) was characterised by overall weaker loan growth (compared with FY19) and slow resolution of legacy impaired loans," Fitch said in a report. However, the sector's overall profitability turned positive for the first time since 2017-18 due to downward-trending credit costs, it said adding that state-owned banks reported losses, albeit smaller than previously.

"Resolution delays coupled with rising provision cover on large legacy bad loans (nearing 90 per cent) could mean that loan write-offs will continue to be high for Indian banks, particularly state-owned banks," it said. "Write-offs exceeded recoveries and upgrades for nine out of 14 state banks reviewed in 1HFY20, while it was the reverse for private banks." Loan growth fell to 9 per cent from 11 per cent in 2018-19, Fitch said adding that its expects overall loan growth to remain muted, with banks maintaining their cautionary stance against a backdrop of continued liquidity stress for the real estate and NBFC sectors and a slowing economy.

"Retail loan growth has been robust thus far, but banks could turn cautious if economic fundamentals continue to deteriorate," it said. Fitch said it believes that the government could allow a one-off restructuring of real-estate loans -- given the sector's severe challenges and the rising risk of defaults.

Large property defaults could result in losses for direct NBFC creditors, which in turn may pose contagion risks for the broader sector, testing system-wide liquidity, it said. A recent report by property consultants JLL estimated potential stressed developer loans to be around USD 65 billion.

Fitch said the sector impaired-loan ratio (9.9 per cent) remained broadly stable accompanied by an improving provision cover ratio, thanks to ageing provisions against unresolved bad loans. Credit costs for the sector came down further from 3.2 per cent of loans at 2018-19 to 2.1 per cent by the first half of 2019-20, but income buffers of state-owned banks remain weak relative to credit costs (2.6 per cent).

State-owned banks' average impaired-loans ratio was well above the sector at 12.1 per cent, compared with 3.7 per cent for private banks. "The banks will take substantially more write-offs in an effort to reduce bad loans as India's new non-performing loan (NPL) recovery framework has struggled to deliver on its promise of timely resolution, leaving banks to grapple with weak recoveries and ageing provisions," the rating agency said.

Slower generation of new impaired loans has led to downward-trending credit costs, resulting in profitability turning positive in the first half of 2019-20, albeit still very weak and with state-owned banks continuing to make a loss, it said adding further asset-quality challenges could test the resilience of this recovery, particularly for state-owned banks where both income and capital buffers remain weak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-As World T20 looms, India to focus on fielding best side - Kohli

India will experiment less and look to play their best Twenty20 side with just over 10 months left before the T20 World Cup, captain Virat Kohli said at Hyderabad on the eve of a three-match series against West Indies on Thursday. Kohlis me...

Indonesia to fire airline CEO over smuggling accusation

Indonesias state-owned enterprise minister says he will fire and seek the prosecution of the head of the national airline after he was implicated in the smuggling of a Harley Davidson motorcycle into the country on a new jet. The minister, ...

Minor raped by her 14-year-old cousin in HP's Kullu

A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 14-year-old cousin in Himachal Pradeshs Kullu district, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday when the girl was on her way to school, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaura...

Modi to address 'thanksgiving' rally of unauthorised colony residents on Dec 22: Delhi BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address residents of unauthorised colonies at a mega thanksgiving rally to be hosted by the Delhi BJP at the Ramlila Ground on December 22. Confirming Modis participation at the rally, Delhi BJP general sec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019