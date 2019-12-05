Left Menu
UPDATE 1-Euro zone bond yields pause, seek new signals on trade deal

  Updated: 05-12-2019 17:44 IST
Euro zone government bond yields were little changed on Thursday as investors awaited the next signal from China-U.S. trade negotiations amid mixed messages on the state of talks. Yields rose on Wednesday on renewed hopes of a deal between the two nations, but that followed sharp falls. Yields are broadly flat for the week.

The ups and downs of negotiations and some mixed signals from U.S. President Donald Trump have been the dominant market drivers in recent weeks. The overall positive take on the state of those talks, as well as signs that the euro zone economy's slowdown may be bottoming out, has helped yields rise from record lows hit during August and September. Data on Thursday showed that the euro zone economy grew at a modest pace in the third quarter, while retail sales fell at their sharpest rate this year in October, but the bond market hardly reacted as the gross domestic product number was in line with a flash estimate released previously.

Rainer Guntermann, a rates strategist at Commerzbank, said it was "a struggle to find a clear direction." "We are entering a quiet period before next week's ECB (European Central Bank) meeting," he said, the first for its new boss Christine Lagarde.

"In the broader picture, there is certainly some optimism priced in. But markets are still quite puzzled about the underlying economic trend," he said, adding that bond markets were still priced for a "slow growth, low inflation" world even if Washington and Beijing secured the first stage of a trade deal. German 10-year bond yields rose slightly more than 1 basis point to -0.302 percent. Other core government bond yields also moved between 1 and 2 bps.

French and Spanish yields rose 2 basis points, with the two countries expected to raise between 7 and 9 billion euros combined on Thursday. French public transport ground to a halt as workers began a nationwide strike to oppose the government's pension reforms, but this had no immediate market impact.

Italian bonds rose marginally, with the 10-year yield rising nearly 2 bps to 1.397 percent. "The data calendar will remain uninspiring today. However, in line with the trend we have become accustomed to over the last few days, volatility can be expected to come more from politics than from data," Unicredit analysts said in a note. (Editing by John Stonestreet and Chizu Nomiyama)

