Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shadowfax raises Rs 430 cr in funding round led by Flipkart

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 18:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 18:34 IST
Shadowfax raises Rs 430 cr in funding round led by Flipkart

Logistics firm Shadowfax has raised around Rs 430 crore in a funding round led by e-commerce player Flipkart. Eight Roads Ventures, NGP Capital, Qualcomm Ventures, Mirae Asset Naver Fund and the World Bank-backed IFC also participated in the funding round, a joint statement by Shadowfax and Flipkart said.

Flipkart has an existing partnership with Shadowfax for delivery of products and the investment is part of Flipkart's strategy to build hyperlocal ecosystem by bringing offline 'kirana' stores within the fold of its business, the statement said. "By leveraging kirana stores and the deep delivery capabilities of Shadowfax and other Flipkart-led innovations, we are building a strong foundation to make inroads into a dynamic hyperlocal consumer market," Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said.

Shadowfax CEO Abhishek Bansal said with this capital infusion, Shadowfax plans to invest extensively in building long-term capabilities which are essential to developing an efficient and superior service quality ecosystem in Indian logistics. "This strategic integration with Flipkart and its global best practices will not only unlock huge opportunities for Shadowfax but will also enable us to innovate with the largest online platform in India and build core capabilities that can be democratized for the larger logistics ecosystem," Bansal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

India's GS Lakshmi to become first woman referee to oversee a men's ODI

Former India cricketer GS Lakshmi is set to become the first woman match referee to oversee a mens ODI when she officiates the opening match of the third series of the World Cup League 2 in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday. Lakshmi will o...

Crime Branch files charge sheet against couple for migrant relief fraud

Crime branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday filed a charge sheet in a court here against a couple for withdrawing relief meant for Kashmiri migrants by fraudulent means. Davinder Kour along with her husband Manjit Singh has caused ...

Young student turns translator for Rahul Gandhi

A 11th standard student of a government school here was the cynosure of all eyes as she effortlessly translated the English speech of Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi, to Malayalam at her school campus here on Thursday. The student, Fathima S...

Have written to Kerala CM to put emphasis on educational infrastructure: Rahul Gandhi

Congress Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that he has written to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urging him to put emphasis on educational infrastructure in the state. Citing an example of an incident where a girl died in s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019