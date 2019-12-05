Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt moves NCLAT against NCLT directive to make MCA party in all insolvency cases

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 19:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 19:35 IST
Govt moves NCLAT against NCLT directive to make MCA party in all insolvency cases

The government has moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against an order passed by NCLT to make the Ministry of Corporate Affairs a party in all applications filed under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code as well as the Companies Act. In a petition moved through the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), the government said the order passed by the Delhi-based Principal Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was beyond the power and jurisdiction conferred to it.

Passing an order on November 22 in the Oriental Bank of Commerce versus Sikka Papers case, the NCLT bench headed by its President Justice M M Kumar had directed that MCA should be a party in all insolvency and company cases filed before it. On Thursday, the petition filed by MCA against the order was mentioned before an NCLAT bench headed by its Chairperson Justice S J Mukhopadhaya.

The appellate tribunal is expected to hear the case on Friday. In its order, the NCLT had said, "We further direct that in all cases of Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code and Company Petition, the Union of India, Ministry of Corporate Affairs through the Secretary be impleaded as a party respondent so that authentic record is made available by the officers of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs for proper appreciation of the matters."

"This shall be applicable throughout the country to all the benches of the National Company Law Tribunal. The Registrar shall send a copy of this order to all NCLT benches so that respective Deputy Registrar may ensure that proper parties are impleaded," the NCLT had said on November 22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-N.Korea revives 'dotard' label in warning to Trump over 'Rocket Man' remarks

U.S. President Donald Trumps comments on military force and the Norths leader, Kim Jong Un, would represent a very dangerous challenge if they were intended to provoke Pyongyang, a top North Korean diplomat said on Thursday. Trumps comments...

UPDATE 2-United Airlines picks Scott Kirby to replace Oscar Munoz as CEO

United Airlines Holdings Inc on Thursday named insider Scott Kirby as its chief executive officer to succeed Oscar Munoz, who will take the role of executive chairman in May 2020. Munoz, who took over as CEO of Chicago-based United in Septe...

Sport-Third sports book award for Hamilton for Cardus biography

Duncan Hamilton became the first three-time winner of the William Hill Sports Book of the Year award on Thursday for his biography of cricket writer Neville Cardus.The Great Romantic Cricket and the Golden Age of Neville Cardus, published b...

US STOCKS-Wall St set to rise again on trade deal hopes

U.S. stocks looked set to open higher on Thursday on brighter hopes of a preliminary trade deal between the United States and China. Headlines around trade suggested the worlds two largest economies were closer to agreeing how many tariffs ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019