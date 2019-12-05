Left Menu
Development News Edition

5 MW solar power plants to be set up in Noida

  • PTI
  • |
  • Noida
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 20:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 20:07 IST
5 MW solar power plants to be set up in Noida

Rooftop solar panels generating 5 megawatts of electricity are in the offing at various locations of the city, Noida Authority officials said on Thursday. A request for proposal has already been prepared to invite tenders for the work, which is estimated to be completed in 12 months at a cost of around Rs 43 lakh, a senior official said.

"11 locations have been selected for installation of solar photovoltaic power plants that would together generate 5 MW of power," Noida Authority General Manager Rajeev Tyagi said. The decision is yet to be made through e-tendering process for finalisation of contractor for installation, operation and maintenance for 25 years of the 5 MW solar photovoltaic plants, Tyagi said.

The power plants will be set up as per the Resco model, according to the officials. In Resco, the bidders intend to take a rooftop owned by some other entity on mutually agreed terms and conditions, including lease agreement from the roof top owners, and enter into the power purchase agreement with rooftop owner for supply of solar power, said the officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

66.59 pc turn out in Karna bypolls

The crucial byelection to 15 Karnataka assembly constituencies that would have a bearing on the stability of the B S Yediyurappa-led BJP government saw an estimated 66.49 per cent voter turn out on Thursday and was by and large peaceful. A...

JNU students decide to boycott exams, admin says exams will be held according to schedule

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union JNUSU have decided to boycott semester-end examinations, scheduled to begin from December 12, and go for complete suspension of academic activities in protest over the hostel fee hike, accordin...

Rajya Sabha Oppn leaders hold meeting to strategise on Citizenship Bill

Several Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha led by the Congress held a meeting on Thursday to firm up their strategy on the Citizenship Amendment Bill, which is likely to be tabled in Lok Sabha next week, sources said on Thursday. The meeting...

Samsung introduces big LED screens for Rs 3.5-12 cr

Tech major Samsung on Thursday introduced its modular MicroLED display The Wall, which comes in giant screen sizes of 146 inch, 219 inch and to 292 inch and is priced between Rs 3.5 crore and Rs 12 crore. It has been designed for those who ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019