Hero Group, Birmingham City University to set up school of innovation in Ludhiana

Hero Group and Birmingham City University will collaborate to set up a school of innovation and entrepreneurship in Punjab, Hero Enterprises Ltd Chairman Sunil Kant Munjal said here. Addressing the media here, Munjal said the project will come up at Ludhiana and will cater to the needs of industrial sector of the state.

The school aims to redesign higher education offering in a manner that it leads to more meaningful student outcomes. The Munjal BCU School of Innovation and Entrepreneurship (MBSI) plans to take a STEAM-oriented (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) approach to higher education, a statement said later.

The idea is to use the strengths of each of these streams to power innovation and productivity, it said. STEAMhouse, pioneered by Birmingham City University, is designed as a centre for innovation, research, and creative production where technology, art, and design are used to nurture innovation and creativity.

