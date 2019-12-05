Left Menu
Samsung introduces big LED screens for Rs 3.5-12 cr

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 05-12-2019 21:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 21:25 IST
Samsung introduces big LED screens for Rs 3.5-12 cr

Tech major Samsung on Thursday introduced its modular MicroLED display The Wall, which comes in giant screen sizes of 146 inch, 219 inch and to 292 inch and is priced between Rs 3.5 crore and Rs 12 crore. It has been designed for those who constantly seek exceptional luxury experiences, said Samsung India in a statement adding that it would target ultra-high net worth individuals customer base in India for 'The Wall'.

The consumer electronics major aims to sell 200 units of The Wall by 2022. "With The Wall, we expect a sale of up to USD 70 milion (Rs 498 crore) by 2022," said Samsung India Vice-President (Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business) Puneet Sethi.

The 146-inch (370.8 cm) Wall modular MicroLED display comes in, while 219 inch (556.3 cm) in 6K definition, 292 inch (741.7 cm) would be in 8K definition. The company expects demand to come from metro and non-metro cities as Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Surat, Ludhiana, Hyderabad and Chandigarh.

In India, there are about 140 billionaires and over 950 multi-millionaires. The Wall Luxury is for spaces that include luxury homes, living and media rooms, bedrooms, home cinema.

"Luxury is about offering a customised experience. We are excited about this next step in our road map to the future of display technology, and the remarkable viewing experience it offers to consumers," said Sethi. The Wall brings a new level of immersive viewing and ensures consumers can experience never seen before picture quality in the comfort of their homes, with 0.8 mm pixel pitch technology. It has been designed for those who constantly seek exceptional luxury experiences.

"Now, every video, movie, or sporting event can be made larger than life with Samsung's The Wall," the company said. The Wall comes equipped with Quantum Processor Flex enabled with the AI picture quality engine, which delivers optimised picture quality scene-by-scene, regardless of the original source resolution.

Quantum Processor Flex is a machine learning-based picture quality engine that analyses millions of image data to automatically calibrate the original low-resolution image according to the display. It can be connected to any operating system through a physical HDMI input, thus, providing ease of usage to the customers. The Wall also comes in a professional version that is geared towards high-end businesses and retail spaces, and, like The Wall Luxury, is completely customisable.

It has 1 lakh-hour lifetime of its self-light emitting diodes and designed to never turn off, but to change into a digital canvas best matching the owner's interior needs and personal mood. When the screen is not used, the Ambient Mode can display a variety of curated art from paintings, photographs and video art to customisable pictures with digital frames -- that best suit the home owner's tastes.

