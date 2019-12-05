Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Trump's tariff tweet halts talks over future Brazil steel exports to U.S.

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 21:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 21:50 IST
UPDATE 1-Trump's tariff tweet halts talks over future Brazil steel exports to U.S.

Negotiations over future Brazilian steel exports to the United States have been halted since President Donald Trump tweeted earlier this week that he would slap tariffs back on them, the head of Brazil's steel mills body IABr said on Thursday. Trump stunned Brazil and Argentina on Monday, tweeting that U.S. steel and aluminum imports from both countries would be subject to tariffs immediately because both had been "presiding over a massive devaluation of their currencies, which is not good for our farmers."

Marco Polo de Mello Lopes, executive president of Instituto Aco Brasil (IABr), the group that represents Brazilian steel mills, said Trump's decision defied protocol and proper procedure. "Long-term contracts are being fulfilled, but negotiations with other customers are suspended," Mello Lopes said.

"Nothing has been formalized yet by the U.S. government, but customers want to know if prices will be subject to a 25% tariff increase or not, and without knowing that there is no way to do business." Without giving details, he said that about half of Brazil's steel shipments to the United States are built into long-term contracts. Citing U.S. Department of Commerce figures, the IABr said that Brazil accounted for 13% of U.S. steel imports last year that totaled 30.57 million tons.

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, who has styled himself as a close ally of Trump, said he is "not disappointed" with the U.S. president yet, because the proposed tariffs have not become effective. But his Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said that Trump is making a "very serious mistake" and that the decision was taken purely for domestic political purposes.

The IABr said on Thursday it expects Brazilian steel production next year to rise 5.3% to 34.2 million tons, and sales should increase 5.1% to 19.4 million tons. For 2019, IABr expects production to fall 8.2% from last year to 32.5 million tons, and domestic sales to be 2.3% lower at 18.5 million tons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-United Airlines picks industry veteran Kirby for top job

United Airlines Holdings Inc insider Scott Kirby will succeed Oscar Munoz as chief executive officer next year as part of a transition the airline hopes will secure a growth path after some tumultuous years. Kirby was recruited as the airli...

2 criminals held after encounter with police in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Two criminals, who were wanted in over a dozen cases of loot and extortion, were arrested after encounter with police in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district, police said. Ravi and Rahul were nabbed near Miranpur road in Khatoli on Wednesd...

Athletics-Kenya's Chepkoech eyes fast track to Olympic gold

Kenyas Beatrice Chepkoech, the womens 3,000 metres steeplechase world record holder, plans to add another major title to her first world championships win in September -- an Olympic gold medal.The victory in Doha has given her extra confide...

Manoj Tiwari raises Ram temple issue at rally, says BJP will fulfil another of its promise

The BJP was mocked over the construction of Ram temple, but the recent Supreme Court verdict has paved the path for a grand temple in Ayodhya, and the party will fulfill another of its promise, BJPs Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari said at a r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019