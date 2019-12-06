Left Menu
Astral Pipes Ties Hands With Dabangg 3

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 12:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 12:50 IST
AHMEDABAD, India, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Astral Pipes, one of the leading pipe manufacturers in India, has now yet another compelling story to tell. Astral Pipes, the most trusted piping brand in the country announces in-film co-promotion with the much-awaited Dabangg 3 starring superstar Salman Khan. The company's long-term and very successful brand association with the Super Star began way back when Astral did its first in-film promotion with Dabangg 2 in 2012. Astral has always believed in 'innovation at every turn' approach which has been instrumental in helping the company bring many category firsts and many innovations. The company is seen as a trendsetter with innovative product line and world-class quality which has helped it become a household brand in the construction industry.

Astral's earlier co-promotion in Dabangg 2 was very successful due to the striking similarities between the brand promise and ever entertaining Chulbul Pandey. The hugely successful film series Dabangg, has made the police act look super-cool and highly entertaining. This Prabhu Deva directorial is scheduled to hit the screens during the Christmas week and also has Saiee Manjrekar and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead-female roles.

Astral's association with Dabangg 3 will help register better top of the mind recall for the brand as well as for the widest product range that they offer. Dabangg series essentially depicts strength which also goes hand in hand with Astral's brand promise and product offering. Astral has unique strength in terms of offering piping solutions for almost all the segment like Plumbing, Drainage, Agriculture, Industrial, Fire Protection, Cable Protection and for infrastructure.

"The multi-lingual film will entertain audiences across the country. The trade partners are very excited about the release and brand association. Being the trendsetter, Astral's Brand Mission is to go beyond category codes and to believe in exploring new horizons. Dabangg 3 association will help the brand to garner stronger footholds across the regions. We see the brand saliency and the consideration to go up and not only that, brand Astral's strength platform will get reinforced with this association," says Kairav Engineer, VP, Business Development, Astral Pipes.

Dabangg 3 and Chulbul Pandey's persona go hand in hand with Astral's brand journey so far and the blockbuster is expected to make Astral's growth game stronger going forward.

About Astral Poly Technik Limited:

Established in 1996 with the aim to manufacture best-in-globe plastic piping systems, Astral Pipes fulfils emerging piping needs of millions of houses and adds extra mileage to India's developing real estate fraternity with the hallmark of unbeaten quality and innovative piping solutions. Keeping itself ahead of technology curve, Astral has always been a front runner in the piping category by bringing innovation and getting rid of old, primitive and ineffective plumbing methods. Bringing CPVC in India, and pioneering in this technology, have set Astral apart and enabled it to obtain NSF approval for its CPVC pipes and fittings. Astral went beyond category codes by launching many industry firsts, like launching India's first lead-free uPVC pipes for plumbing as well as for stream water, just to name a few. Astral Pipes offers the widest product range across this category when it comes to product applications. Astral Pipes is equipped with production facilities at Santej and Dholka in Gujarat, Hosur in Tamil Nadu Ghiloth in Rajasthan, Sangli in Maharashtra and Sitarganj in Uttrakhand to manufacture plumbing systems, drainage systems, agriculture systems, and fire sprinkler piping systems, industrial piping and electrical conduit pipes with all kinds of necessary fittings.

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/514011/Astral_Pipes_Logo.jpg

