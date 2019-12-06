China to keep 2020 growth within reasonable range - politburo
China will keep its economic growth within a reasonable range in 2020, with more "forwarding-looking, targeted and effective" policies, a top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party said on Friday.
The government will employ counter-cyclical tools, ensure there is no systemic financial risk, and that anti-pollution targets are met, state news agency Xinhua reported, citing a politburo meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping.
"We must ...be good at turning external pressures into a powerful driving force for deepening reforms and opening up," the remarks carried by Xinhua said.
