Gadkari urges car makers to develop biofuel-based vehicles

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 18:27 IST
  • Created: 06-12-2019 18:27 IST
Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday called upon automobile manufacturers and urged them to produce eco-friendly vehicles that can utilise agro-based fuel. He said air pollution is one of the major challenges that the country is facing at the moment and, hence, automakers should focus on alternative fuel vehicles, towards achieving a greener and safer mobility ecosystem in the country.

Speaking at Toyota's EV Vehicle Technologies Demonstration and Experiential Driving (Hybrid, Electric and Hydrogen Vehicles) here, he said this will not only help in reducing environmental pollution but also has potential to increase farmers' income. On electronic toll collection, Gadkari said that more than 50 per cent transactions at toll plazas on national highways are already taking place through FASTags.

The minister called for switching over to FASTags so that vehicular movement at NHAI toll plazas becomes faster and smooth. He also reiterated that the FASTags can be obtained free of cost up to December 15 as announced by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

